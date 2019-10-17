Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders' Get Money album: release date, tracklisting, featured artists & more

Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders Get The Money album artwork. Picture: Press

Find out who features on the Foo Fighters rocker's new Get The Money album, including Dave Grohl and Duff McKagan, and when it is released.

Taylor Hawkins has shared the details of his new album with The Coattail Riders - who consist of Chris Chaney, Brent Woods and John Lousteau.

The Foo Fighters drummer's latest solo project, which is set for release on 8 November 2019, sees him joined by a host of artists from across the music world- and there's a few familiar names in there too.

The album, which is entitled Get The Money will see the likes of his Foo Fighters bandmates Dave Grohl and Pat Smear, Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan, Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell, The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde and his Queen idol Roger Taylor.

Also on the record is LeAnn Rimes, Nancy Wilson and Mark King.

Listen to the lead single Crossed The Line, which features his Foos bandmate Dave Grohl and Yes singer Jon Davison:

The tracklisting for Get The Money is as follows

1. Crossed the Line (featuring Dave Grohl, Jon Davison)

2. Don’t Look At Me That Way (featuring Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson

3. You’re No Good at Life No More (featuring Dave Grohl)

4. I Really Blew It (featuring Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell)

5. Queen Of The Clowns (featuring Mark King)

6. Get the Money (featuring Joe Walsh, Chrissie Hynde, Duff McKagan)

7. C U in Hell (featuring LeAnn Rimes)

8. Middle Child (featuring Dave Grohl)

9. Kiss the Ring

10. Shapes Of Things (featuring Roger Taylor, Pat Smear)