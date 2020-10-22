Foo Fighters mashed up with the Pokémon intro is strangely addictive

Celebrate the band's One by One album by hearing an epic mashup of All My Life and the Pokémon intro theme song.

This week sees Foo Fighters celebrate 18 years of their One By One album.

The album, which was released on 22 October 2002 included epic anthems in All My Life and Times Like These, which have both endured throughout the years.

Foos fans have heard their All My Life single thousands of times over, but have you ever heard it mashed up with the Pokémon theme tune? No? Well this is your lucky day.

Watch another strange yet addictive mashup in YouTuber William Maranci's video above.

A YouTuber has blended Foo Fighters' All My Life single with the Pokemon theme tune. Picture: 1. Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty 2. VCG/VCG via Getty Images

It's not the only glorious mashup to come from Maranci lately.

The YouTuber has also blended Dave Grohl's Walk anthem seamlessly with Earth, Wind & Fire's well-known September hit, alongside performance footage from both bands.

And if that wasn't smooth enough... he uploaded it on 21 September to mirror the lyrics of the famous funky hit. Genius.

Watch it here:

Dave Grohl is a big fan of a Foos mashup, previously praising their The Pretender single mixed with Rick James' Superfreak.

Back in 2016, Foo Fighters shared the video from their official Twitter account with the simple caption: "F*** YES."

