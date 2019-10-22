QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Foo Fighters' All My Life?

Dave Grohl in Foo Fighters' All My Life video. Picture: YouTube/Foo Fighters

Celebrate 17 years since the release of Dave Grohl and co's One by One album, by testing yourself on these lyrics.

This week marks 17 years since Foo Fighters released their One by One album on 22 October 2019.

The band's fourth studio album included the singles All My Life, Low, Have It All and Times Like These, which have become anthems and fan favourites over the years.

But how well do you know the words of Dave Grohl and co?

Test yourself here...

READ MORE: Foo Fighters reveal when they're recording their new album

WATCH: Dave Grohl's daughter Violet sings with Foo Fighters at Sziget Festival 2019