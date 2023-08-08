DMA'S share video for anthemic Get Ravey track

DMA'S have shared a new official video. Picture: Twitter/Press

The track features on the Aussie trio's fourth studio album How Many Dreams?

DMA'S have shared brand new visuals in the form of their Get Ravey track.

The much-loved song, features on the band's fourth studio album How Many Dreams?, which was released on 31st March 2023.

The Aussie trio - comprised of Tommy O'Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason - scored a number three on the UK charts with the album, which included Everybody's Saying Thursday's The Weekend, Fading Like A Picture and its record opener and title track How Many Dreams?

Watch the video, which sees a group of friends doing what teenagers do best on the streets of Paris, below.

DMA'S — Get Ravey (Official Music Video)

The band previously spoke to Radio X about the dance influences on their music and revealed that they consider themselves a modern rock band.

Asked if they discovered dance later in life, Took told The Evening Show's Dan O'Connell: "That was late for me. The first time I really understood dance music is when were were playing Lowlands (Festival) and we got to stick around and there was like 40,000 Dutch people who were listening to Underworld.

"I just remember going, 'Oh my god' and it just clicked at that point."

Frontman O'Dell added: "I've been into dance music for a long time because I played drums and that was my first instrument, so I listened to a lot of electronic stuff.

"I remembered when I first started getting into music festivals it was always dance festivals and I guess that's how the DMA'S work. It's all our influences mixed together. I guess that's what's created our sound."

"Even though we have incorporated more dancey elements into this record, I would still call it a modern rock record," interjected Took. "And that's one of the differences of a modern rock record today. It's got those kind of modern techniques they used to make it."

The band's latest visuals come after they delighted UK festival crowds, playing the likes of Tramlines, Truck and Y Not Festival and announced UK tour dates for later this year.

Taking to to social media, the Delete rockers wrote: "Today we fly in to the UK for some summer shows. Today we also announce a future HEADLINE UK TOUR this December with a fresh run of headline tour dates."

Tickets for the tour, which will see them play two nights at Here At Outernet in London and the Aviva Warehouse in Manchester, are on sale now.

See DMA'S December 2023 UK Tour dates so far:

5th December 2023: University of East Anglia - Norwich

6th December 2023: O2 Guildhall - Southampton

7th December 2023: Rock City - Nottingham

9th December 2023: Mountford Hall - Liverpool

11th December 2023: O2 Academy - Bristol

12th December 2023: The Great Hall - Cardiff University Students Union

14th December 2023: O2 Academy - Glasgow

15th December 2023: Warehouse Aviva Studios - Manchester

17th December 2023: Here At Outernet - London

18th December 2023: Here At Outernet - London

