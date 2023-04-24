DMA'S play triumphant set at London's OVO Arena Wembley

DMA'S Tommy O'Dell at London's OVO Arena Wembley. Picture: John Barry / Alamy Stock Photo

By Jenny Mensah

The Aussie outfit finished their run of UK dates last week with an epic Wembley Arena gig. Find out what they played here.

DMA'S played an unmissable set at London's Wembley Arena on Friday 21st April to a throng of some of their most passionate fans.

With their Brixton date transferred to the iconic north-west London venue, the scene was set for it to be one of the band's most memorable gigs in the capital to-date.

Kicking off proceedings with the title track to their new album, How Many Dreams?, the Aussie outfit set the tone for what was to be a dance party of epic proportions.

In fact, they'd barely launched into their 17-track set before fans began sitting atop of shoulders- one in particular holding a flare aloft in the air.

DMA'S play London's OVO Arena Wembley. Picture: John Barry/Alamy Live News

After playing previous album title track, The Glow, the trio launched into an unforgettable rendition of Silver, before playing the likes of Tape Deck Sick and new ballad and fan favourite Fading Like A Picture.

Hello Girlfriend, with its extended outro gave the crowd the chance to rock out in mini moshpits, while Delete - dubbed "the song that started it all" delivered the kind of singalong moment we imagine Tommy O'Dell, Matt Mason and Johnny Took once dreamed of.

15th time seeing @dmasmusic last night, another belter! Crowd were top notch as you’d expect for one of *those* DMA’s London gigs, Wembley Arena smashed out the park.



Just let it allllll outttttt, to find.. pic.twitter.com/zgO5QOtQhf — George Poole (@GeorgePuddle) April 22, 2023

It's hard to describe the effect this band has on their audience because frankly their music just doesn't fit into one box. DMA'S somehow manage to evoke the euphoria of a dance party with the rebelliousness of a punk gig and the laddish charm of the football terrace. We're not quite sure how they do it, but it makes for a throughly diverting set, no matter which walk of life you come from.

After playing their Lay Down anthem, DMA'S returned to the stage to play a four-track Encore, which included Blown Away, Laced, Feels Like 37 and ended on their latest anthem Everybody's Saying Thursday's The Weekend.

Get the setlist for DMA'S at OVO Arena Wembley, London on Friday 21st April:

How Many Dreams? Olympia The Glow Timeless Silver Something We Are Overcoming Tape Deck Sick Fading Like a Picture Hello Girlfriend ((Extended Outro)) Forever Delete Play It Out Lay Down

Encore:

14. Blown Away

15. Laced

16. Feels Like 37

17. Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend

