DMA'S album track by track: How Many Dreams?

By Jenny Mensah

Hear DMA'S Tommy O'Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason talk to Radio X's John Kennedy about the band's fourth studio album.

DMA'S fourth studio album How Many Dreams? was released on Friday (31st March) and it's their highest charting album in the UK yet..

The album, which follows the band's 2016 debut Hills End, 2018's For Now and 2020's The Glow, sees the band step even deeper into their electronic infused sound for an album sure to delight their fans throughout summer.

To mark the release, the Aussie trio - made up of Tommy O'Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason - caught up with Radio X's John Kennedy for an X-Posure playback of the album.

DMA'S talk to John Kennedy about their How Many Dreams? album Track by Track. Picture: Press/Radio X

Hear how the band made a "silver lining" of their time away from touring, by learning to work with production, combine all their influences and experiment with their sound.

Find out why they feel they tick all the boxes on their fourth outing and why they think bands should always hang onto "their stems".

Listen to DMA'S How Many Dreams? album in full:

Tracklisting for DMA'S album How Many Dreams?

How Many Dreams? Olympia Everybody's Saying Thursday's the Weekend Dear Future I Don't Need to Hide Forever Fading Like a Picture Jai Alai Get Ravey 21 Year Vacancy Something We Are Overcoming De Carle

READ MORE: Robert Carlyle praises DMA'S "brilliant" The Glow album