DMA'S announce UK tour dates for December 2023

19 July 2023, 16:10
The Aussie rockers have announced fresh dates just ahead of their string of festival shows in the UK and Europe.
DMA'S have announced new UK dates for December 2023.
The Aussie trio - comprised of Tommy O'Dell, Johnny Took and Matt Mason - are heading to blighty this week for festival dates which will see them at the likes of Tramlines, Truck and Y Not Festival, but have already delighted fans with a new batch of gigs for the winter.
Taking to to social media, the Delete rockers wrote: "Today we fly in to the UK for some summer shows. Today we also announce a future HEADLINE UK TOUR this December with a fresh run of headline tour dates."
Tickets for the tour, which will see them play two nights at Here At Outernet in London and the Aviva Warehouse in Manchester, go on general sale this Friday 21st July at 10am BST.
Today we fly in to the UK for some summer shows. Today we also announce a future HEADLINE UK TOUR this December with a fresh run of headline tour dates.💙🖤🤍— DMA'S (@dmasmusic) July 18, 2023
General sale Friday 21st July at 10am https://t.co/geWpx9fqPe pic.twitter.com/4nrXjAVZYm
DMA'S have already had a bumper year in terms of performances. After releasing their How Many Dreams? album in March, the trio went on to play dates in the UK, which included an epic night at OVO Arena Wembley as a replacement for their Brixton Academy gigs.
The band then went on to support Courteeners at their homecoming gig at Heaton Park, where they treated fans to their much-loved cover of Cher's Believe.
