DMA'S & The Snuts among special guests for Courteeners' Heaton Park gig

DMA'S and The Snuts will open for Courteeners in Manchester. Picture: 1. Press 2. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty 3. Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

The Aussie outfit will join The Snuts and Brooke Coombe at Courteeners' huge homecoming show on Friday 9th June 2023.

DMA'S are among the support acts for Courteeners' homecoming gig at Heaton Park.

The Aussie trio, who Liam Fray once dubbed "adopted Mancs" shared the announcement on Twitter, writing: "What a few days and we have some more for ya… We’re gonna be supporting @thecourteeners in Manchester in June."

They'll join Scottish outfit The Snuts and Edinburgh-born singer-songwriter Brooke Combe at the huge outdoor gig, which takes place on 9th June 2023.

What a few days and we have some more for ya… We’re gonna be supporting @thecourteeners in Manchester in June. pic.twitter.com/2mZYOBNFly — DMA'S (@dmasmusic) April 4, 2023

The news comes after the release of DMA'S fourth studio album How Many Dreams?, which follows 2016's Hills End, 2018's For Now and 2020's The Glow.

To mark its release on Friday 31st March, the trio gave special stripped-back performances of the singles Everybody's Saying Thursday's The Weekend and Fading Like A Picture in the Radio X studio.

Despite the fact the album leans into their electronic sound more than ever, the band explained why they still see the record as "modern rock".

"Even though we have incorporated more dancey elements into this record, I would still call it a modern rock record," explained guitarist and co-songwriter Johnny Took. "And that's one of the differences of a modern rock record today. It's got those kind of modern techniques they used to make it."

Watch the band talk to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about the album, playing UK gigs and what they think of an Oasis reunion:

