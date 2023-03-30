DMA'S discuss their "modern rock record" How Many Dreams?

By Jenny Mensah

The Aussie trio spoke to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about their fourth studio album, how they fell in love with dance music and their Glasto hopes.

DMA'S are on the cusp of releasing their How Many Dreams? album this Friday (31st March) and they stopped by Radio X for a chat with The Evening Show's Dan O'Connell.

The record - which includes the singles Everybody's Saying Thursday's The Weekend and Fading Like A Picture - sees the Aussie outfit experiment even more with the dance genre, but the band still consider the album a "modern rock record".

Asked if they discovered dance later in life, Took replied: "That was late for me. The first time I really understood dance music is when were were playing Lowlands (Festival) and we got to stick around and there was like 40,000 Dutch people who were listening to Underworld.

"I just remember going, 'Oh my god' and it just clicked at that point."

Frontman O'Dell added: "I've been into dance music for a long time because I played drums and that was my first instrument, so I listened to a lot of electronic stuff.

"I remembered when I first started getting into music festivals it was always dance festivals and I guess that's how the DMA'S work. It's all our influences mixed together. I guess that's what's created our sound."

"Even though we have incorporated more dancey elements into this record, I would still call it a modern rock record," interjected Took. "And that's one of the differences of a modern rock record today. It's got those kind of modern techniques they used to make it."

DMA'S talked to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about their new album. Picture: Press/Radio X

The Aussie band are on their second home-turf, where they're about to embark on dates across the UK, which include a huge show at the Wembley OVO Arena next month.

However, there's still one big gig they're not sure if they've landed this year; Glastonbury Festival. And despite wanting to go back, the band recalled their first time playing the festival was anything but glamorous as they had to push their own van out of the mud.

O'Dell recalled: "We played it once before and we got stuck in the mud".

"Yeah, we were like the secret act or whatever they do on the Thursday," added Took. "And we were coming in and tour manager bought us gum boots (wellies)."

Lead drummer Matt Mason laughed: "We thought it was going to be this iconic experience and we were pushing our sprinter van in the mud with these Wellingtons on and we were like, 'let's get the F out of here".

"It'd be epic to play it again,"added O'Dell.

DMA'S are also taking part in a track by track album playback with John Kennedy, which you can hear tonight on Friday 30th March from 10pm.