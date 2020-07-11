VIDEO: DMA'S reveal how Louis Tomlinson influenced The Glow album track

Watch Johnny Took tell Radio X's John Kennedy how the former One Direction star helped change the direction of their Cobracaine track.

DMA'S have revealed how Louis Tomlinson influenced the sound of a track on their new album.

The Aussie trio released The Glow on Friday (10 July) and Johnny Took joined Radio X's John Kennedy for a special track-y-track album playback where he revealed how the former One Direction star gave them a tip about one song in particular.

Talking about the last track on the album, Cobracaine, Took revealed: "We tried to record Cobracaine in the same session that we recorded Delete, but it didn't make the cut. [...] Actually we worked on this song with Louis Tomlinson one time in a session".

He added of the synth-infused track: "I think actually Louis had an idea. He was like, 'You should get to the chorus a bit quicker'. I think we ended up using it. We'll have to give him some points..."

Speaking of the album in general and how they've experimented more with their sound, he mused: "There's parts of it that old-school DMA'S fans might not like, but I reckon in six months or whatever once the album grows, they will".

Watch the full track-by-track here:

See the tracklisting for DMA'S The Glow album:

1. Never Before

2. The Glow

3. Silver

4. Life Is A Game of Changing

5. Criminals

6. Strangers

7. Learning Alive

8. Hello Girlfriend

9. Appointment

10. Round & Around

11. Cobracaine

Listen to The Glow in full here: