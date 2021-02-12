David Bowie's family dog Max has died

David Bowie and his family dog Max, who has died. Picture: 1. Press 2. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty

The late Ziggy Stardust icon's daughter, Lexi, has taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt post about losing their beloved pet dog.

David Bowie's dog has sadly appeared to have died.

Max, who the late icon shared with his wife Iman and their daughter Alexandria Zahra Jones has passed away.

The news was shared by Bowie's daughter, known as Lexi, who wrote on her Instagram: "Maxipoo, the best boy a girl could ask for. Thank you for making me smile these past 14 years. I miss your love and hugs, you will be missed. Rest peacefully darling".

Iman has yet to share a post about their beloved dog, with the last photo of the pet pooch shared on her Instagram on Christmas Day 2020.

The Shih Tzu/poodle mix drew plenty of attention from Bowie fans as the dog had different coloured eyes, just like his famous owner.

Different coloured eyes are often caused by a harmless condition called heterochromia, but Bowie's came about after he was punched by a school friend in 1962, causing one of his pupils to dilate.

David Bowie sadly passed away on 10 January 2016, aged 69, following a private battle with cancer.

Two days before, on what was to be his last birthday, he released his Blackstar album.

The making of the album was shrouded in secret, with all the musicians involved asked to sign non disclosure agreements.

Bowie's longtime friend and collaborator Tony Visconti produced the record and called it Bowie's "parting gift to his fans".

Iman recently spoke out about the loss of her husband five years on and vowed that she'd "never" remarry.

"David is in our hearts and minds on a daily basis, for all of us," she told Harper's Bazaar just ahead of what would have been Bowie's 74th birthday. "You know, this was my true love. My daughter once asked me if I would ever marry again and I said, 'Never.'"

She added: "He’s hiding in plain sight. His fans are still around, his music is still relevant. And on the day of his passing, I went on a hike and a bluebird flew in front of me. A bluebird, above all things."

Iman has very much kept her late husband's memory alive, sharing throwback images of the rock star and even sharing intimate footage of their wedding day with the hashtags #BowieForever and #EternalLove".

