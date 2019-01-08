Blackstar is three: Facts about David Bowie's final album
8 January 2019, 17:22 | Updated: 8 January 2019, 17:28
The Ziggy Stardust icon's final album was released three years ago on 8 January 2016. Get our facts about the record here.
Today marks what would have been David Bowie's 72nd Birthday and three years since the release of his Blackstar album, which was released on 8 January 2016.
Two days later the legend tragically lost his battle to cancer, shocking fans from across the world and turning Blackstar into his swan song.
Read some facts about Bowie final album here...
-
Blackstar was released on David Bowie's 69th birthday
★ Album artwork reveal #Blackstar #imablackstarPosted by David Bowie on Wednesday, 18 November 2015
Yes, one of the most well-known facts about the album is that it was released to coincide with David Bowie's Birthday.
-
The artwork was designed by Jonathan Barnbrook
Barnbrook, who also worked on the artwork for Bowie's Heathen, Reality and The Next Day albums, said of this particular role: "Blackstar is a dark album about dark times. I hope in what I’ve done there’s something that resonated with the darkness of the music in some way."
-
Blackstar was recorded in secret
Just like with bowie's The Next Day album, Blackstar was recorded in the Magic Shop with artists and producers signing NDAs.
-
Tony Visconti produced the album
Bowie's longtime friend and collaborator returned to take on producing duties on Blackstar and was sworn to secrecy about Bowie's illness.
Speaking a month after his passing on 10 January, Visconti described the album as a "parting gift to his fans".
-
The first cut to taken from the album was the title track
Released in November 2015, the official 10-minute video was filled with shivering dancers, bejewelled space skeletons and a button-eyed, scarecrow-like Bowie.
We had no idea what it all meant, but it seemed very powerful.
-
Its next single was Lazarus
Lazarus was officially released on 17 December 2015, but its accompanying video wasn't until 7 January 2016 - three days before Bowie's death.
If the title and lyrics weren't enough to get Bowie fans talking, its video seemed to have been made with Bowie's illness very much at the forefront of his mind.
-
The Blackstar vinyl had hidden secrets
Shortly after David Bowie's death, fans began noticing things about the inner sleeve for the vinyl edition of the album.
Another fan claimed that the album shined luminous blue when hidden under a black light.
For example, when placed in direct sunlight the gatefold produced a cluster of yellow stars.
