David Bowie in his own words: his best quotes
8 January 2021, 20:57
For such an enigmatic artist, David Bowie liked to talk. A lot. And some of his quotes were revealing and inspiring.
"I don't know where I'm going from here, but I promise I won't bore you."
Often misquoted, this was Bowie's announcement at his 50th birthday gig at New York's Madison Square Gardens on 9 January 1997.
"I always had a repulsive sort of need to be something more than human. I felt very very puny as a human. I thought, "F**k that. I want to be a superman."
To Cameron Crowe during the controversial Rolling Stone interview, February 1976
"I think fame itself is not a rewarding thing. The most you can say is that it gets you a seat in restaurants."
“Make the best of every moment. We’re not evolving. We’re not going anywhere.”
"If I’d been an original thinker, I’d never have been in rock & roll. There’s no new way of saying anything.”
“All my big mistakes are when I try to second-guess or please an audience. My work is always stronger when I get very selfish about it.”
"As you get older, the questions come down to about two or three. How long? And what do I do with the time I've got left?"
"Searching for music is like searching for God. They're very similar."
"Fame can take interesting men and thrust mediocrity upon them."
"I’m not really concerned with what the general public think of me, or my motives or my actions. I don’t really give a damn, and less and less as I get older."
"Even though I was very shy, I found I could get onstage if I had a new identity."
"I had no idea my sexuality would get so widely publicised. It was a very sort of off-the-cuff little remark. Best thing I ever said, I suppose.”
"Growing up with my son is one of the greatest enjoyments that I have."
"I’ve always liked collecting something that nobody else knows about. I always liked everything until everybody else liked it. It’s a very English trait. When somebody else discovers what you like, it’s, Mmm, I’ll move on to something else."
"I had to resign myself, many years ago, that I'm not too articulate when it comes to explaining how I feel about things. But my music does it for me, it really does."
"I really don’t have too many regrets. If I was told it was all going to happen again and I was able to retain the memories of what went down last time, I wouldn’t do it because it’s too risky. Knowing what I know now… I wouldn’t do that to myself again.”
"Music has given me over 40 years of extraordinary experiences. It's been both my doorway of perception and the house that I live in."
"I always thought I was intellectual about what I do, but I've come to the realisation that I have absolutely no idea what I'm doing half the time."
"I'm an instant star. Just add water and stir."
"Tomorrow belongs to those who can hear it coming”
Press ad for Bowie's "Heroes" album, October 1977