Courteeners' 2024 UK tour dates: How to buy tickets

14 August 2024, 14:33
Liam Fray and co will be heading out this autumn in support of new album Pink Cactus Café.
Following the announcement of a brand new album, Courteeners have announced details of tour dates for November 2024.
The band - fronted by Liam Fray - are set to release their seventh album Pink Cactus Café on 25th October and will be heading out in support with shows at Manchester's brand new Co-Op Live on Friday 15th November and London's newly-re-opened O2 Academy Brixton on Saturday 16th November.
Special guests at all dates except London are Australian trio DMA’S, while Mystery Jets will also appear at every show, apart from Leeds and London.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday 19th July at 9am (BST) and are available via gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.
Courteeners recently played a massive headline show to 25,000 fans at Lytham Festival in Lancashire and are due to play at TRSMT Festival in Glasgow this weekend (Saturday 13th July).
The band's new single, Solitude Of The Nightbus is available now - take a look at the video.
Courteeners - Solitude Of The Night Bus (Official Video)