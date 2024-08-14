Courteeners' 2024 UK tour dates: How to buy tickets

Courteeners have announced details of their seventh studio album. Picture: Press

Liam Fray and co will be heading out this autumn in support of new album Pink Cactus Café.

By Radio X

Following the announcement of a brand new album, Courteeners have announced details of tour dates for November 2024.

The band - fronted by Liam Fray - are set to release their seventh album Pink Cactus Café on 25th October and will be heading out in support with shows at Manchester's brand new Co-Op Live on Friday 15th November and London's newly-re-opened O2 Academy Brixton on Saturday 16th November.

Special guests at all dates except London are Australian trio DMA’S, while Mystery Jets will also appear at every show, apart from Leeds and London.

Courteeners 2024 UK tour dates

14th November OVO Hydro, Glasgow with DMA'S and Mystery Jets

and 15th November Co-Op Live, Manchester with DMA'S and Mystery Jets

and 16th November 02 Academy Brixton, London

21st November First Direct Arena, Leeds with DMA'S

22nd November Utilita Arena, Cardiff with DMA'S and Mystery Jets

and 23rd November Utilita Arena, Birmingham with DMA'S and Mystery Jets

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 19th July at 9am (BST) and are available via gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Courteeners have announced UK tour dates in Niovember 2024. Picture: Press

Courteeners recently played a massive headline show to 25,000 fans at Lytham Festival in Lancashire and are due to play at TRSMT Festival in Glasgow this weekend (Saturday 13th July).

The band's new single, Solitude Of The Nightbus is available now - take a look at the video.