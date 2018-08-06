VIDEO: What Is The Story Behind Courteeners' Cavorting?

Celebrate the anniversary of the Manchester band's debut single through frontman Liam Fray's own words.

It's hard to believe it's been over a decade since Courteeners unleashed themselves onto the music scene, but it is indeed a whopping 11 years since their debut single was released.

Not Nineteen Forever might be the Manchester band's most famous track, but it was actually Cavorting which they unleashed first.

Released on 6 August 2007, Cavorting was the debut single to come from the band and it featured as the lead track on their debut album St. Jude.

Courteeners' debut album St. Jude. Picture: Artwork

Like much of Courteeners' early work, the song paints a picture of Manchester's indie nightlife and its colourful inhabitants.

"Cavorting, and snorting your way through the band/

Get your hand out of my trouser leg/

We're turning up tonight but only to knock you down a peg or two"

Listen to the track below:

However, speaking to Radio X's John Kennedy about the track, Liam Fray explained it was written from the point of view of an “outsider” in the Manchester music scene and taking a "pot shot" at other bands.

Watch Fray explain all in our our video:

The Middleton man explained: “Cavorting is actually us taking a pot shot at the guys that we knew that were in bands in Manchester that were strutting round thinking they were the dogs’.

"They were perhaps treating people [...] like they could just do what they wanted cos they were in a band.

“The song was us kind of going Who do you think you are, you know that's not right? A lot of the songs are us probably being a bit more sensitive without people knowing it.”

While Liam Fray didn't name any names at the time, a vintage interview with the Manchester Evening News might suggest he thought some of his local contemporaries didn't live up to their hype.

Courteeners' Liam Fray at T in The Park 2008. Picture: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

In a feature first published by the outlet in October 2007, Liam Fray is reported as saying: "I used to pick up the music press and read about Nine Black Alps or Longcut being hailed as the saviours of Manchester music. But those bands don't mean anything to people in Manchester."

It's impossible to know whether these were the bands Fray felt were "strutting around," but it's clear to see he didn't feel represented by them.

Over a decade later and Courteeners proved their critics right, becoming beloved by their hometown and selling out the likes of the Old Trafford cricket ground six studio albums later.

As Fray told Radio X last year: "... If you connect with people when on the cusp of adulthood, you know like 18,19, 20. If you can connect with people at that age and you can really talk to them through an album, then I think you can hang onto them."

Watch Liam Fray sing a stripped-back version of Not Nineteen Forever for Radio X: