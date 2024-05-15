Liam Fray at 39: Facts about the Courteeners frontman on his birthday

Courteeners Liam Fray throughout the years. Picture: Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The much-loved Courteeners frontman celebrates his birthday this week, but how much do you know about the Middleton rocker?

Liam Fray, who's best known as the frontman of Manchester band Courteeners, celebrates his 39th birthday today.

The indie rocker has had plenty to say in the last two decades, but has become far more mysterious in recent years.

Find out how much you actually know about Courteeners frontman Liam Fray including where he was born, where he lives, who he's worked with and some of his biggest influences.

How old is Liam Fray?

Liam Fray was born on 15th May 1985, which makes him 39 years old at the time of this article's publish date.

Where is Liam Fray from?

Liam Fray was born in Middleton, Greater Manchester to a family of teachers. He was brought up and went to school in the same area, then spending two years at the University of Salford, where he studied economics before moving on to creative writing.

How did Liam Fray form Courteeners?

Liam Fray has known the three original members of the Courteeners; Michael Campbell, Daniel "Conan" Moores and former bandmate Mark Cupello, since he was 10 years old. Fray and Moores attended Cardinal Langley Roman Catholic High School in Middleton, while Cupello attended St Monica's RC High School in Prestwich and Campbell attended St Cuthbert's RC High School in Rochdale.

While at the University of Salford, where Fray started studying business before he changed his course to creative writing, he started performing at open mic nights in Manchester. After receiving a good response, he decided to leave uni and form a band with Campbell, who at this point hadn't played the drums before. They played together under Liam Fray's name in 2005 until Moose and Cupello joined the band, when they became The Courteeners

Their first gig took place at the Manchester Roadhouse in 2006 and the band earned their notoriety through extensive gigging and word-of-mouth. The band released their first single Cavorting on 6th August 2007.

Cupello left the band in 2015 due to a "mutual agreement.

Courteeners. Picture: Press

What other bands has Liam Fray been in?

Liam Fray has also been known to perform acoustic tours on his own, where he performs the band's songs. He's undertaken two sold out solo UK tours and has been known to perform various gigs for charitable causes such as Manchester's Raise The Roof- the Mayor of Greater Manchester’s charity supporting A Bed Every Night, helping raise support and funds for rough sleepers in the city.

Liam Fray is appearing on the bill under his own name at Liam Gallagher and Friends: Malta Weekender, which takes place from 19th - 22nd September this year.

What are Liam Fray's biggest songs?

Liam Fray's most successful song is Courteeners' Not Nineteen Forever, which peaked at number 19 in the UK singles chart-making it their highest charting single to date.

After it previously reached number 2 on the UK albums chart in 2008, a 15th anniversary reissue of Courteeners' St Jude album finally scored a UK No.1 last year. It made history by becoming an album with the longest time between its release and a number one, which in this case was 14 years, nine months and 14 days after its original release.

