Catfish and the Bottlemen announce huge show at Manchester's Heaton Park for 2025

Catfish and the Bottlemen have announced a fresh live date.

By Jenny Mensah

Van McCann and co will play the Manchester park in June 2025. Find out how to buy tickets.

Catfish & The Bottlemen have added a huge outdoor show in Manchester for 2025.

Last month, Van McCann and co confirmed dates at Cardiff Principality Stadium on Friday 1st August and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday 3rd August next year.

Now, due to "huge demand" the Kathleen rockers will head to Manchester's Heaton Park, where they will play a headline show on 13th June 2025.

Tickets for the new date will go on sale here from Friday 4th October at 10am BST.

Pre-sales start on Wednesday 2nd October at 10am BST.

Fans can sign up for the pre-sale here.

Catfish and the Bottlemen.

See Catfish & The Bottlemen's 2025 UK Dates:

13th July 2025 - Heaton Park, Manchester - NEW DATE ADDED

1st August 2025 - Cardiff Principality Stadium

3rd August 2025 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Catfish and the Bottlemen rounded off a bumper year by sharing a brand new single title Showtime and returning to the stage for dates at Cardiff Castle, Sefton Park, Edinburgh Summer Sessions and Reading & Leeds Festival 2024.

Catfish and the Bottlemen - Showtime

The band have also band recently celebrated the 10 year anniversary of The Balcony with a new re-release.

The reissue includes a limited edition CD, Cassette and LP release featuring inverted white artwork and six bonus tracks. A new limited edition 7” featured Hourglass (Ewan McGregor version) and rare song ‘ASA’, available again for the first time since the original pressing 10 years ago.