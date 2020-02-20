WATCH: Biffy Clyro discuss if they'll be at Glastonbury 2020

The Scottish trio talked to Radio X's Gordon Smart about their new Instant History single and were quizzed about the Somerset festival.

Biffy Clyro have talked about the possibility of playing Glastonbury 2020.

The Scottish trio - who are comprised of Simon Neil, and brothers James and Ben Johnston - were asked whether they're attending the Somerset festival this year, and their response was very interesting.

Asked by Radio X's Gordon Smart if they'll be making an appearance at Worthy Farm, frontman Simon Neil smiled: "That would be telling!"

He added: "We'll be doing a couple of shows this summer. We're not sure exactly what yet, Gordon. It's kinda early days, but we're just getting our summer lined up.

"We're going to be touring later in the year for certain and we're just getting a few bits and bobs for the summer, so we can't say too much".

The artwork for Biffy Clyro's Instant History single. Picture: Press/Artwork

Today sees Biffy Clyro release their new single Instant History, which Simon Neil has revealed is: "about accepting that things change".

Biffy have previously talked about the possibility of headlining Glastonbury, joking that they're "ready for the call!"

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at London's Roundhouse last October, James said: "My phone is not on silent! We're ready for the call should it come! Obviously Glastonbury is an institution that you can't say too much about, we've had many great appearances there over the years, we're waiting for that call, we're ready, we're ready."

However, last year Simon Neil wasn't thrilled with Fleetwood Mac after reports they'd turned down the festival due to insufficient funds.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, the Wolves of Winter rocker said: "Look at Fleetwood Mac. There's not enough money for them, those cheeky bastards!

"It is such a shame isn't it? It's not in the spirit of Glastonbury, it's not about the money. If The Rolling Stones can do it, Kanye did it, U2, and you're telling me Fleetwood Mac can't? Fuck it, no way."

