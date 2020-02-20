WATCH: Biffy Clyro share official video for Instant History single

Hear the first new material from Simon Neil and co and find out the meaning behind the emotional comeback single.

Biffy Clyro have returned with a brand new track entitled Instant History.

The Scottish trio - who are comprised of frontman Simon Neil, bassist James Johnston and his brother Ben on drums - have given fans a taste of new music.

Watch the video for the single, which we gave its Radio X debut with Gordon Smart this evening, here:

READ MORE: How did Biffy Clyro get their name?

Speaking about the track, Simon Neil told Radio X: "The song Instant History for me is about accepting that things change, but also just trying to just stand for what you believe in and not succumb to a wave of opinions..."

He continued: "I think it's just trying to find what I value in my life, and I'm not going to change who I am for that regardless of reality changing.

"I want to fight for the things I've always believed in and want our country and our world and humanity to cherish.

The rocker added: "I take solace in the fact that every century kind of takes 10, 20 years to really get going in the right direction.

He concluded: "Things are being pulled here, there and everywhere at the start of every century, and I think we just needed to take some small steps, fall down, hit our faces, bust our head open, get stitches over the back of our head, lose sight in one eye, and now we can start healing".

Instant History marks the band's first official album since 2016's Ellipsis and their first new music since their 2019 soundtrack album Balance, Not Symmetry - which was released for the film of the same name.

Watch Gordon's full interview with Biffy Clyro here:

Listen to the latest Gordon Smart podcast:

