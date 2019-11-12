Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil: Fleetwood Mac are "cheeky b******ds" for Glastonbury Festival snub

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil and Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty Images & Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The Biffy Clyro frontman has discussed the rumours the Landslide rockers won't play the Somerset Festival due to money.

Simon Neil has branded Fleetwood Mac "cheeky bastards" for reportedly turning down Glastonbury Festival.

The Biffy Clyro frontman has given his take on reports that talks with the legendary band to headline the Pyramid Stage fell apart due to money.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, the Wolves of Winter rocker said: "Look at Fleetwood Mac. There's not enough money for them, those cheeky bastards!

"It is such a shame isn't it? It's not in the spirit of Glastonbury, it's not about the money. If The Rolling Stones can do it, Kanye did it, U2, and you're telling me Fleetwood Mac can't? Fuck it, no way."

Festival boss Emily Eavis previously ruled out the Go Your Own Way rockers from making an appearance, and an insider previously claimed the money on offer was the issue.

The source told The Sun's Bizarre column: "Michael Eavis is a huge fan and really, really wanted to make it work. He knew getting them on board for the 50th anniversary would be extra special and conversations were positive.

"They even hinted at it on stage when they played Wembley in June, joking to fans they still had, 'a big field to play at a rained-out festival in England next year'.

"But ultimately, while Mick Fleetwood was up for it with the money on offer, other members didn't feel it was worthwhile."

However, Biffy then teased their own appearance at the festival, although they're keeping tight-lipped about whether they've actually been booked yet.

He added: "That would be telling, wouldn't it?"

The Mountains trio - completed by brothers Ben and James Johnston - have made no secret of their dreams of topping the bill.

The Howl singer previously told BANG Showbiz: "My phone is not on silent! We're ready for the call should it come! Obviously Glastonbury is an institution that you can't say too much about, we've had many great appearances there over the years, we're waiting for that call, we're ready, we're ready."

