Biffy Clyro to play first three albums in full at special London and Glasgow gigs
11 March 2024, 14:37 | Updated: 11 March 2024, 15:01
The Many Of Horror rockers have dubbed the string of shows A Celebration of Beginnings, which will see one of their first three albums performed.
Biffy Clyro have confirmed a string of dates where they will look back at their early albums.
The band have announced A Celebration of Beginnings, which will see them play one of their first three records - Blackened Sky (2002), The Vertigo of Bliss (2003) and Infinity Land (2004) - in full on special gigs taking place in London and Glasgow.
The six dates will kick off on Sunday 20th October at London's O2 Shepherds Bush Empire and culminate in a show at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom on Saturday 26th October.
Tickets go on general sale from Friday 15th March at 10am GMT, with Team Biffy members able to access a pre-sale from Tuesday 12th March at 10am GMT.
Get the full dates below and find out how to buy tickets.
The Kilmarnock trio - comprised of Simon Neil and twin brothers James and Ben Johnston - also hinted that their tenth studio album is on its way, with the slate where their announcement has written reading: "Before BCX".
Biffy Clyro's 2024 A Celebration of Beginnings dates:
- Sunday 20th October 2024 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire – Blackened Sky
- Monday 21st October 2024 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire – Vertigo of Bliss
- Tuesday 22nd October 2024 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire – Infinity Land
- Thursday 24th October 2024 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom – Blackened Sky
- Friday 25th October 2024 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom – Vertigo of Bliss
- Saturday 26th October 2024 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom – Infinity Land
How to buy Biffy Clyro tickets:
- A Team Biffy presale will take place here on Tuesday 12th March at 10am GMT and presale info and codes will be sent out via email later today.
- Tickets will then go on general sale from Friday 15th March at 10am.
