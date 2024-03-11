Biffy Clyro to play first three albums in full at special London and Glasgow gigs

Biffy Clyro have announced A Celebration of Beginnings gigs. Picture: Kevin J. Thompson/Press, Instagram/BiffyClyro

By Jenny Mensah

The Many Of Horror rockers have dubbed the string of shows A Celebration of Beginnings, which will see one of their first three albums performed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Biffy Clyro have confirmed a string of dates where they will look back at their early albums.

The band have announced A Celebration of Beginnings, which will see them play one of their first three records - Blackened Sky (2002), The Vertigo of Bliss (2003) and Infinity Land (2004) - in full on special gigs taking place in London and Glasgow.

The six dates will kick off on Sunday 20th October at London's O2 Shepherds Bush Empire and culminate in a show at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom on Saturday 26th October.

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 15th March at 10am GMT, with Team Biffy members able to access a pre-sale from Tuesday 12th March at 10am GMT.

Get the full dates below and find out how to buy tickets.

The Kilmarnock trio - comprised of Simon Neil and twin brothers James and Ben Johnston - also hinted that their tenth studio album is on its way, with the slate where their announcement has written reading: "Before BCX".

Biffy Clyro's 2024 A Celebration of Beginnings dates:

Sunday 20th October 2024 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire – Blackened Sky

Monday 21st October 2024 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire – Vertigo of Bliss

Tuesday 22nd October 2024 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire – Infinity Land

Thursday 24th October 2024 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom – Blackened Sky

Friday 25th October 2024 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom – Vertigo of Bliss

Saturday 26th October 2024 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom – Infinity Land

How to buy Biffy Clyro tickets:

A Team Biffy presale will take place here on Tuesday 12th March at 10am GMT and presale info and codes will be sent out via email later today.

Tickets will then go on general sale from Friday 15th March at 10am.