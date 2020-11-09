QUIZ: Do you know 100% of Biffy Clyro's Many of Horror lyrics?

Simon Neil in biffy Clyro's Many Of Horror music video. Picture: YouTube/Biffy Clyro

We celebrate the Scottish trio's Only Revolutions album by testing you on one of its most iconic singles.

This week marks the anniversary of Biffy Clyro's Only Revolutions album.

Simon Neil and co's fifth studio effort was released on 9 November 2009 and went on to earn them a Mercury Prize nod in 2010.

The album included memorable singles in Bubbles, The Captain and Many of Horror, but how well do you think you can remember their mournful rock ballad?

Test yourself on the lyrics to Many of Horror below:

