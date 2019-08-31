The best Biffy Clyro lyrics
31 August 2019, 17:00 | Updated: 31 August 2019, 17:01
Celebrate frontman Simon Neil's 40th birthday by revisiting some of the band's finest lyrics.
"Baby if you could would you go back to the start?/Take any fresh steps or watch it all fall apart again?"
"I'll take a bruise, I know you're worth it/When you hit me, hit me hard."
"You left my heart like an abandoned car / Old and worn out, no use at all.”
"We are, like lightning, surrounded/You are the human strobe.”
"Nothing lasts forever, except you and me/You are my mountain, you are my sea"
"You stink of hallelujah/But you wash yourself in sin/Well have you seen her?/This heavenly creature"
"I'll be sitting on the left side, you'll be sitting on the right/Dying to share our problems, make everything alright"
"I would do anything for another minute with you because/It's not getting easier, it's not getting easier."
"The skyline is burning red so we'll all go down/Follow my head to survive cause it won't take us long to come round"
"You've got all these great answers to all these great questions/Take advantage of the sound, lean in to walls leading to minds"
"I've started falling apart I'm not savouring life/Take the pieces and build them skywards.”