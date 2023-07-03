Biffy Clyro sympathise with Lewis Capaldi's touring struggles

Biffy Clyro have talked about Lewis Capaldi's recent struggles. Picture: 1.Kevin J. Thompson 2. Alexandra Gavillet

By Jenny Mensah

The Scottish trio have discussed the singer-songwriter's recent break from touring due to his ongoing battle with Tourette's Syndrome.

Biffy Clyro sympathise with Lewis Capaldi's struggles especially because he's a solo artist.

The trio, who hail from East Ayrshire in Scotland, were asked about the singer-songwriter and fellow Scot at the O2 Silver Clef Awards on Friday (30th June), where they discussed the pressures of touring on artists.

Speaking to The Sun's Bizarre column, frontman Simon Neil said: "You need a lot of stamina when you’re going on the road.

"And we’re lucky that I guess as a band we’ve got each other.

“That can give you a support network that perhaps can stave off those moments of panic."

He added: “Someone like Lewis, he’s experiencing it all himself – the pressure to be charming, funny, sing amazing. And he’s obviously struggling. We’ve been close to those points, but we’ve always been able to rejuvenate and kind of come back. But that’s because we have support from each other.”

Lewis Capaldi had cancelled his appearances on the lead-up to Glastonbury Festival 2023 and struggled through his performance at the festival due to his Tourette's Syndrome.

In an emotional moment, the Pyramid Stage crowd helped him singalong to Someone You Loved, his landmark single.

On Tuesday (27th June) the global phenomenon broke the news that he'd be stepping back from all live dates to get his "mental and physical health in order".

"First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world," he began.

"The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future".

The Wish You The Best singer continued: "I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

"I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.”

The cancelled dates include headline shows at Reading and Leeds Festival 2023.

Showing their support for the Glasgow singer, they wrote: "We’re gutted that Lewis Capaldi won’t be performing at R&L this year, but health comes first and we wish him a speedy recovery.

The organisers for the festivals - which take place in Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park respectively - added: "We’re working hard to book a replacement, stay tuned."

We’re gutted that Lewis Capaldi won’t be performing at R&L this year, but health comes first and we wish him a speedy recovery ❤ We’re working hard to book a replacement, stay tuned. https://t.co/UI4Iii7pPQ — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) June 27, 2023

