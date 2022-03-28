Listen back to Radio X's tribute to Taylor Hawkins

28 March 2022, 10:29 | Updated: 28 March 2022, 10:43

Taylor Hawkins: 1972-2022
Listen back to Radio X's special shows celebrating the life of the late Foo Fighters drummer.

The death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on Friday 25th March 2022 sent a shockwave through the music world. The musician, who was 50, passed away in Bogota, Columbia, where the Foos were set to perform at Lollapalooza Brasil.

Taylor Hawkins at the premiere of Studio 666 last month
Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after the completion of the band's second album, The Colour And The Shape, and his frenetic but skilful playing soon became a highlight of their live sets - as did his occasional appearance at the microphone to sing a Queen classic.

To pay tribute to Taylor and to celebrate his life, Radio X broadcast two special shows on Sunday 27th March. You can listen to them again on Global Player here:

Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl at the Grammy Award nominations ceremony in February 2008
A Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

Dan O'Connell hosts a special show dedicated to the Foo Fighters drummer, with stories about his life and career, plus some big tunes from the group's back catalogue.

Listen here

Foo Fighters in September 1999: Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins.
Foo Fighters live at Brixton Academy

As a tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins, Radio X replays one of his first shows with the Foos, from November 1997.

Listen here

