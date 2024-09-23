New Beatles documentary 1964 reportedly set to commemorate 60 years since band’s US arrival

By Jenny Mensah

According to insiders, the new documentary will mark the 60th anniversary of the Fab Four breaking America.

The Beatles' assault on the United States is reportedly set to become the subject of a new Apple TV+ documentary.

1964 will chart the year the Fab Four made their first trip to the US, which saw Beatlemania sweeping across the country and over 70 million people tuning in to watch their debut performance on The Ed Sullivan Show.

According to The Sun, the documentary will be entitled 1969 and will chart band's phenomenal debut in the states, which prompted The British Invasion.

An insider said: "The Beatles made history when they cracked America in February 1964.

"Apple TV+ have a documentary coming out which looks back at their rise — and how the band paved the way for acts like the Rolling Stones when it came to making it big in America."

The went on: "Beatlemania was crazy in the UK, but the Americans gave our fans a run for their money.

"People will remember the hysteria that took over the US when The Beatles arrived, and the incredible scenes where thousands of teenagers turned up to see them wherever they went.

"It was a moment in music history that has been repackaged and resold, and the result is genuinely brilliant."

According to the source, the documentary is slated for release on 28th November release.

It was previously announced that Sam Mendes would be at the helm of a landmark project, which would delve into the life story of all four members of The Beatles with four separate films.

“I’m honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” said Sam Mendes of the announcement back in February.

“We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time,” said Pippa Harris. "To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can’t think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures.”

This summer it was rumoured which actors could be set to play the Fab Four, with ScreenRant and Vogue naming The Inscneider as their source for the gossip.

According to the outlets, Paul Mescal (who's name was originally floated around last month) will play Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon, Charlie Rowe is rumoured to play George Harrison and Barry Keoghan is set to play Ringo Starr.

Though the prospect of the young names being attached to the films has created a buzz, Sony Pictures Entertainment is yet to confirm or deny any news surrounding the cast.

The Beatles in 1965. Picture: Apple Corps/Press

