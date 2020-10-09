John Lennon "didn't love his voice," says son Sean

Yoko Ono, Sean Lennon and John Lennon in 1968. Picture: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The son of The Beatles legend has spoken about his father and revealed how his mum Yoko told him he would turn down his vocals in the studio.

John Lennon was insecure about his voice, says his son Sean.

The musician and son of The Beatles legend has given an interview to mark what would have been John Lennon's 80th birthday and has reminisced about some of the stories his mother Yoko Ono has told. him.

Speaking to Apple Music, he said: " He would leave the studio, go to the bathroom, and my mom would have to sneak up and turn his vocal up. And she said she would do that every time he left to make sure that he didn't turn it down before they bounced, because he was, oddly enough, apparently he was insecure about his own voice, which I understand … So, yeah, he didn't love it, and he would always turn it down apparently and she'd come and turn it up. "

The 45-year-old - who was aged just five when his dad was assassinated in 1980 - also talked about why his mother is so passionate about sharing Lennon's music and message.

" For her it's all about peace and love and the message," he revealed. "I mean, she's really sincerely a kind of philosophical, spiritual person and leader. That's where, for her, it's all about the message. And when it comes to her motivation for revisiting the music and putting it out and making sure that my dad's songs are treated well, it really has to do with her belief that the message is important and we can't let it disappear."

He added: " And we have to make sure that it remains in the consciousness and the bloodstream of culture and society … I think it's more true today than it has been at any other point in my lifetime in terms of remembering peace and love and gimme some truth. Both of those ideas are paramount. I think it was a really great opportunity in this bizarre, pandemic, election year to bring back a potent message in his words, and in his music that I think is sort of needed right now. "

