John Lennon's best quotes

John Lennon in 1968
John Lennon in 1968. Picture: Sipa/Shutterstock

John Lennon, 1940-1980. He was a musician, singer, guitarist, campaigner and one of the biggest artists of the 20th Century. Here's his philosophy, in his own words.

  1. “Life is what happens to you, While you're busy making other plans.”

    Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy), 1980

    Yoko Ono and John Lennon in New York, 1972
    Yoko Ono and John Lennon in New York, 1972. Picture: Photoreporters/Shutterstock

  2. "I've always been politically minded and against the status quo.”

    Red Mole, 1971

    ohn Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono raise their fists as they join a protest, by about 500 persons in front of British Overseas Airways Corp. offices in New York on Fifth Avenue
    ohn Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono raise their fists as they join a protest, by about 500 persons in front of British Overseas Airways Corp. offices in New York on Fifth Avenue. Picture: Ron Frehm/AP/Shutterstock

  3. “The only way to deal with critics is to go over their heads direct to the public.”

    Rolling Stone, December 1980

    John Lennon filming Not Only But Also, 1966
    John Lennon filming Not Only But Also, 1966. Picture: Keystone/Shutterstock

  4. “God is a concept by which we measure our pain.”

    God, 1970

    John Lennon on Top Of The Pops, 1970
    John Lennon on Top Of The Pops, 1970. Picture: Bill Zygmant/Shutterstock

  5. "I was a working-class macho guy who was used to being served and Yoko didn't buy that.”

    Newsweek, September 1980

    John Lennon and Yoko Ono at their home at Tittenhurst Park, 1970
    John Lennon and Yoko Ono at their home at Tittenhurst Park, 1970. Picture: George Konig/Shutterstock

  6. “The Beatles music died then, as musicians. That’s why we never improved as musicians; we killed ourselves then to make it. And that was the end of it.”

    Rolling Stone, December 1970

    The Beatles in the film Help!, 1965
    The Beatles in the film Help!, 1965. Picture: Granger/Shutterstock

  7. "Part of me suspects that I'm a loser and the other part of me thinks I'm God Almighty.”

    Playboy, 1980

    John Lennon in 1964
    John Lennon in 1964. Picture: David Magnus/Shutterstock

  8. “It just seemed natural for us, if we made an album together, for both of us to be naked.”

    Rolling Stone, September 1968

    'Two Virgins' Album Cover, 1968
    'Two Virgins' Album Cover, 1968. Picture: Blank Archives/Getty Images

  9. “Christianity will go. It will vanish and shrink.”

    “I needn't argue about that; I'm right and I will be proved right. We're more popular than Jesus now; I don't know which will go first – rock 'n' roll or Christianity.” Evening Standard, 1966

    Beatle merchandise on a bonfire in Georgia, August 1966
    Beatle merchandise on a bonfire in Georgia, August 1966. Picture: AP/Shutterstock

  10. “It's better to fade away like an old soldier than to burn out.”

    Playboy, 1980

    John Lennon And Yoko Ono, November 1980
    John Lennon And Yoko Ono, November 1980. Picture: Jack Mitchell/Getty Images

  11. “I no longer believe in myth, and Beatles is another myth. The dream is over.”

    Rolling Stone, December 1970

    Beatles At San Francisco Press Conference, 1964
    Beatles At San Francisco Press Conference, 1964. Picture: Bill Ray/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

  12. “I like rock and roll, man, I don’t like much else.”

    Rolling Stone, December 1970

    John Lennon playing guitar beside his wife, Yoko Ono, 1970
    John Lennon playing guitar beside his wife, Yoko Ono, 1970. Picture: Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images

  13. “A genius is a form of madness, and we’re all that way, you know.”

    Rolling Stone, 1970

    John Lennon And Yoko Ono Arrive At Heathrow Airport From Vienna On April 1 1969.
    John Lennon And Yoko Ono Arrive At Heathrow Airport From Vienna On April 1 1969. Picture: Associated Newspapers /Shutterstock

  14. “There's no other time but the present. Anything else is a waste of time.”

    Melody Maker, October 1971

    John Lennon in July 1971
    John Lennon in July 1971. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

  15. “The Beatles gave everything they had to give, and more. Going back to the Beatles would be like going back to school.”

    Newsweek, September 1980

    The Beatles on Top Of The Pops, June 1966
    The Beatles on Top Of The Pops, June 1966. Picture: AP/Shutterstock

  16. “THEY, whoever they are, don't stand a chance because they can't beat love.”

    Man Of The Decade, ITV, December 1969

    John Lennon on Frost On Sunday, August 1968
    John Lennon on Frost On Sunday, August 1968. Picture: Shutterstock

  17. “If everyone demanded peace instead of another television set, then there’d be peace.”

    John and Yoko at their "bed-in" for peace in Amsterdam, March 1969
    John and Yoko at their "bed-in" for peace in Amsterdam, March 1969. Picture: Keystone/Shutterstock

  18. "Art is only a way of expressing pain.”

    Red Mole, 1971

    John Lennon in October 1967
    John Lennon in October 1967. Picture: J Kelly/Daily Sketch/Shutterstock

