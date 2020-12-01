Billie Eilish talks viral photo and body shaming in 2020 instalment of Vanity Fair interview

Billie Eilish appears in fourth instalment of Vanity Fair interview. Picture: YouTube/Vanity Fair

See the singer-songwriter look back over her progress in the fourth instalment of her annual Vanity Fair interview.

Billie Eilish has addressed the photos of her which went viral earlier this year in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

The viral feature has seen the singer-songwriter answer the same questions over the course four years so far and marvel at some of her past responses.

In the section where Eilish is asked what is the craziest rumour about her, the Everything I Wanted singer recalls: "There's this picture of me like running from my car to my brother's front door on an 110 degree day in a tank top and everyone's like, 'Damn Billie got fat!' I'm like 'No, this is just how I look. You've just never seen it before.'"

Watch her address the issue in Vanity Fair's video from 07:00 onwards.

Asked if she thinks her messaging on body image has had a positive effect, the No Time To Die singer muses: "I don't know. I think that's not really for me to decide.

"I think, yeah. The reason why people are looking up to you is because you're you. They're not looking up to you because you'll tell them something you wouldn't actually tell them. They're looking up to you so that you'd tell them something you would tell them yourself. So, I love having kids come up to me and tell me I make them feel comfortable in their bodies. If I could do anything I'd want to do that."

The video also sees Billie cringe at her former self hoping she has more days off in 2021 ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she seems to also talk prophetically about the future in terms of her hopes, dreams and mental health.

The singer-songwriter also admits to still having to work on not speaking to people like she's being interviewed and she shares her concerns about being a parody of herself.

Other revelations from the latest instalment of Vanity Fair's series include the fact that Billie has fulfilled her wish to get a tattoo somewhere hidden (which she won't be showing us anytime soon) and that she's welcomed her "son" Shark, her eight month old puppy, into the family.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish reveals why she wears baggy clothes

The photos of Billie Eilish saw her trend worldwide and led her fans to defend her against body shamers and trolls online.

One fan wrote: "Billie Eilish does not deserve to be body shamed... Y’all forgot what a woman’s body actually look likes."

Another simply warned: "everyone do yourselves a favor and mute Billie Eilish's name for the next 72 hours as people have decided to shame the extremely normal body of a teenager instead of having a singular brain cell".

everyone do yourselves a favor and mute billie eilish's name for the next 72 hours as people have decided to shame the extremely normal body of a teenager instead of having a singular brain cell — ash (@heIIoseattIe) October 14, 2020

Eilish has previously tackled body shaming in the past by sharing a short film during her live shows.

The singer-songwriter kicked off her Where Do We Go? World Tour dates at Miami's American Airlines Area on 9 March 2020 and shared powerful visuals towards the end of her set.

In the thought provoking and powerful video, the 18-year-old slowly removed layers of clothing, while she can be heard asking: "If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me?""

WATCH: Billie Eilish's Bad Guy sung in the style of Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner is spot on