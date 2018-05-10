LISTEN: Bastille Share Quarter Past Midnight Single

10 May 2018, 11:18

Dan Smith of Bastille
Dan Smith of Bastille. Picture: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

Listen to the first track to come from the band's third album.

Bastille have shared debuted their Quarter Past Midnight single.

The track is the first cut to be taken from their forthcoming as-yet-untitled album, which follows 2013's Bad Blood and 2016's Wild World.

Listen to it here:

Speaking about the new record, frontman Dan Smith told Radio X's Gordon Smart: "The album charts a small period of time. It's a bit of a night time record and it's about sort of losing yourself in the night."

Watch our video here:

Watch Dan explain the dark inspiration behind Bastile's Pompeii anthem:

Bastille Songs

Bastille Latest

See more Bastille Latest

Dan Smith of Bastille

LISTEN: Bastille Share Quarter Past Midnight Single

Bastille's Pompeii video

WATCH: What Is The Meaning Of Bastille's Pompeii?

Liam Gallagher 2017

Liam Gallagher and Stereophonics To Headline RiZE Festival 2018
Arctic Monkeys

10 New Albums To Look Forward To In 2018

Tears For Fears 2017

Bastille’s Dan Smith Appears On New Tears For Fears Song