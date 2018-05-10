LISTEN: Bastille Share Quarter Past Midnight Single

Listen to the first track to come from the band's third album.

Bastille have shared debuted their Quarter Past Midnight single.

The track is the first cut to be taken from their forthcoming as-yet-untitled album, which follows 2013's Bad Blood and 2016's Wild World.

Listen to it here:

Speaking about the new record, frontman Dan Smith told Radio X's Gordon Smart: "The album charts a small period of time. It's a bit of a night time record and it's about sort of losing yourself in the night."

Watch our video here:

Watch Dan explain the dark inspiration behind Bastile's Pompeii anthem: