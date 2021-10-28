Bastille announce UK arena tour for 2022

Bastille 2021. Picture: Thelma Louise/Press

Dan Smith and co will take their Give Me The Future album on tour next April

Bastille have announced details of a huge UK tour in support of their new album Give Me The Future.

The band will be heading to arenas in April 2022, with shows including London’s The O2, Manchester AO Arena and Birmingham O2 Academy.

Bastille 2022 tour poster. Picture: Press

Bastille UK tour dates 2022

Thursday 7 April – London, The O2

Friday 8 April – Manchester, AO Arena

Sunday 10 April – Glasgow, O2 Academy

Wednesday 13 April – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 14 April – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Friday 15 April – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Sunday 17 April – Plymouth Pavilions

Monday 18 April – Brighton Centre

Tickets are on sale at 9am on Friday 5 November via gigsandtours.com

The dates come after the release of Bastille's fourth album, Give Me The Future on 4 February. Main man Dan Smith says of the tour: "We’re all massively excited to head out on tour with this new album that we love. After everything that’s happened over the last couple of years, we’re buzzing to play for everyone at these brilliant venues and can’t wait to have some fun back on the road again,"