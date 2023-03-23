Bastille to celebrate 10 years of Bad Blood with London show as part of Kew The Music 2023

Bastille will play Kew Gardens on 11th July 2023. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Dan Smith and co are set to celebrate a decade since the release of their debut album with a gig, which is part of the Kew The Music concert series.

Bastille are celebrating the 10 year anniversary of their debut album Bad Blood with a special performance in London.

Dan Smith and co will take to South London for the Kew The Music summer concert series on 11th July 2023 to celebrate their chart-topping 2013 album.

The band - completed by Kyle Simmons, Will Farquarson and Chris 'Woody' Wood - will perform the album in full as well as a selection of fan-favourites from across their career.

Tickets for their show are on sale from Thursday 23ed March at kewthemusic.org.

Also confirmed for the series of gigs are the likes of Kew The Music are Jack Savoretti, The Human League, Haçienda Classical, and Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, with further artists to be announced.

See the 2023 Kew The Music concert series line up so far:

Tuesday 11th July - Bastille

Thursday 13th July - Jack Savoretti

Friday 14th July - The Human League

Saturday 15th July - Hacienda Classical

Sunday 16th July - Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra

