Watch the video for Arctic Monkeys' Sculptures of Anything Goes

Arctic Monkeys release the video for Sculptures of Anything Goes. Picture: Press YouTube/Official Arctic Monkeys

The Sheffield rockers have released the official visuals for their track, which is taken from their 2022 The Car album.

Arctic Monkeys have shared a new video for Sculptures of Anything Goes.

The Sheffield rockers - comprised of Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Nick O'Malley and Jamie Cook - have shared the official visuals for the track, which features on their current album The Car.

Watch the stylish promo below:

The video comes after the band were announceed as headliners for Glastonbury Festival 2023.

The Brianstorm rockers will play the Pyramid Stage on Friday night (23rd June) of the festival, which takes place from 21st-25th June this year, marking their third time as bill-toppers at the Somerset event.

They'll play alongside Guns N' Roses, who will make their first appearance at the festival with a headline set on the Saturday night (24th June), while Elton John will play the Sunday night of the festival, bringing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to a close.

Festival organisers also shared their first official poster, with a line-up which includes the likes of Royal Blood, Lizzo, Alt-J, Chvrches, Blondie, Fatboy Slim, Fred Again..., Hot Chip, Lana Del Rey and more.

Arctic Monkeys will also embark on huge UK stadium tour dates this summer, which will see them visit the likes of London's Emirates Stadium and Manchesters Emirates Old Trafford and play a duo of homecoming shows at Sheffield's Hillsborough Park.

See Arctic Monkeys' 2023 UK stadium dates:

Monday 29th May: Bristol - Ashton Gate Stadium

Wednesday 31st May: Coventry - Building Society Arena

Friday 2nd June: Manchester - Emirates Old Trafford

Saturday 3rd June: Manchester - Emirates Old Trafford *EXTRA DATE ADDED

Monday 5th June: Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium

Wednesday 7th June: Norwich - Carrow Road Stadium

Friday 9th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Saturday 10th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea Stadium

Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - Ageas Bowl

Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium

Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium

Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium

Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

*Arctic Monkeys will also now play Dublin's Malahide Castle on Tuesday 20th June instead of Marlay Park.

