WATCH: Damon Albarn Hates To Say This About Alex Turner...

The Gorillaz co-creator has reacted to Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album, and revealed what he thinks of their frontman.

Damon Albarn reckons Alex Turner is a "very talented chap" but finds it annoying to admit.

The Gorillaz man spoke to Radio X's Gordon Smart about their new album, The Now Now, which is released on on 29 June and is produced by Arctic Monkeys' producer James Ford.

Asked about the Sheffield band's new Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album, Albarn replied: "I've only listened to bits of it, but I think it's very interesting.

"I do think he's a very talented chap that Alex Turner, which annoys me to say that. I don't like paying compliments to anyone but it has to be said."

This week, Gorillaz announced the details of their a brand new The Now Nowalbum and announced accompanying European tour dates.

Gorillaz - The Now Now album. Picture: Artwork

Watch the video for Humility, a track which features the legendary George Benson.

See the tracklisting for The Now Now here:

1. Humility - feat George Benson

2. Tranz

3. Hollywood - feat Snoop Dogg + Jamie Principle4. Kansas

5. Sorcererz

6. Idaho

7. Lake Zurich

8. Magic City

9. Fire Flies

10. One Percent

11. Souk Eye

Gorillaz will hit the road this summer with The Now Now Tour playing festival dates across Europe, to include a headline appearance at Boomtown Festival, Hampshire on 11th August.

See Gorillaz's The Now Now tour dates:

1 June Rock IM Ring, Nuremberg - GERMANY

3 June Rock AM Park, Mendig - GERMANY

9 June - Malahide Castle, Dublin - IRELAND

15 June - Sonar, Barcelona - SPAIN

21 June - Messe Arena Hall, Tokyo - JAPAN

5 July - Werchter Festival, Werchter - BELGIUM

6 July - Open’er Festival, Gdynia - POLAND

7 July - Roskilde Festival, Roskilde - DENMARK

11 July - Gurten Festival, Bern - SWITZERLAND

12 July - Lucca Summer Festival, Lucca - ITALY

14 July - Bilbao BBK Live, Bilbao - SPAIN

11 August - Boomtown Festival, Hampshire