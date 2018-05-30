Gorillaz' New Album: What We Know So Far...

Gorillaz. Picture: Press

We look at the rumours surrounding a new record from the animated band, following the release of their Humanz album in 2017.

Last year saw Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett reveal they'd be releasing a new album in 2018, despite only dropping Humanz the year before.

Since then, Damon Albarn has gone on to reveal the band had enough material for another album, and play a new track live with the outfit on stage.

Now, the animated outfit have begun teasing something big- with new website thenownow.tv launched last week.

Gorillaz's The Now Now teaser website. Picture: thenownow.tv

The Now Now visuals were followed by the date "29 June", which suggests we can expect something from the band by the end of next month.

While Gorillaz have yet to acknowledge the website or a new album, several clues have linked it to the band- with Hewlett’s wife, Emma de Caunes teasing a release through an Instagram story, which has since disappeared.

Whether or not fans can expect to see a new album entitled The Now Now next month, we know Gorillaz have more material to share soon, with Damon Albarn playing new track Hollywood live and telling audiences it was from a new album.

Watch his performance here:

Back in April, the Blur frontman also teased the idea of a "spontaneous" record to Q magazine, telling the outlet: “I really like the idea of making new music and playing it live almost simultaneously."

He added: “It will be a more complete record than The Fall, but hopefully have that spontaneity.”