Arctic Monkeys Tipped For Glastonbury 2019?

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner at TRNSMT 2018. Picture: Press/Ryan Johnston

Bookmakers have slashed their odds on the Sheffield rockers topping the bill at the Somerset festival next year.

Arctic Monkeys are among the acts strongly rumoured for Glastonbury Festival 2019.

Betway have slashed odds for the Sheffield outfit to 11/4 from 9/2 to top the bill at the Pyramid Stage.

Though the bookmakers note that Alex Turner and co have been among those tipped to play Reading & Leeds next year, they note that bets have risen for Do I Wanna Know? rockers to visit Worthy Farm.

Arctic Monkeys. Picture: Press/Zackery Michael

Betway’s Alan Alger said in a press release: “We’re keeping a very close eye on the Glastonbury headliner betting at the moment. Kendrick Lamar was strongly supported in the betting earlier this summer, while Stormzy was the man that everyone wanted to back last week.

“Today, we’ve seen plenty of interest for the Arctic Monkeys and have had to cut their odds to 11/4 from 9/2. As things stand, Kendrick Lamar, Elton John and Kylie Minogue occupy the three spots up for grabs, but the way Alex Turner’s band is being backed suggests they’re a likely performer.”

See some of Betway's odds for Glastonbury Festival 2019 headliners:

Kendrick Lamar - 7/4

Elton John - 9/4

Kylie Minogue - 5/2

Arctic Monkeys - 11/4

Stormzy - 7/2

Fleetwood Mac - 9/2

ABBA - 5/1

Calvin Harris - 8/1

Swedish House Mafia - 8/1

The news comes after a fake line-up poster for the festival got fans talking.

The artwork, which clearly omits half of its year, puts Madonna, Paul McCartney and Lady Gaga at the top of the bill.

However, music-lovers weren't backwards about coming forwards when they told Radio X about what they thought, with roo_88 declaring: "A bit too much pop!, while em_vic82 simply said: "Rubbish".

However, liambannon_96 was pretty chuffed at the line-up, writing: "fake like but id take it all day long".

However, next year's headliner could be a lot younger and fresher than we think since Stormzy shared a huge hint about playing the festival next year.

Taking to social media, the South London grime star posted a mysterious Instagram Story, which showed words: “No I’m not havin hip hop at Glastonbury… Fuckin’ No chance.”

On Stormzy's Instagram story, he's showing what's almost the old Noel Gallagher quote from when Jay Z was announced as headliner in 2008.



Make of it what you will.#Glastonbury #Glasto #Stormzy pic.twitter.com/x35ap6SUKD — The Glasto Thingy (@TheGlastoThingy) August 23, 2018

The words quote Noel Gallagher, who announced to the NME after hearing that Jay-Z would be headlining the festival in 2008: “Glastonbury has a tradition of guitar music and even when they throw the odd curve ball in on a Sunday night you go 'Kylie Minogue?’ I don't know about it.

“But I'm not having hip-hop at Glastonbury. It's wrong."

Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

Jay Z famously responded to his critics and Noel Gallagher by arriving on stage for his headline slot complete with a guitar, while singing the words to Wonderwall.Epic.

