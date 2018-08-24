Has Stormzy Dropped A Hint He May Headline Glastonbury?

The rapper has posted an Instagram story that references Noel Gallagher’s infamous comments about the festival.

Rumours that Stormzy could be headlining Glastonbury in 2019 have gone wild since the rapper posted a cryptic comment on Instagram.

The South London grime star posted a mysterious Instagram story last night (23 August) which showed the words: “No I’m not havin hip hop at Glastonbury… Fuckin’ No chance.”

On Stormzy's Instagram story, he's showing what's almost the old Noel Gallagher quote from when Jay Z was announced as headliner in 2008.



Make of it what you will.#Glastonbury #Glasto #Stormzy pic.twitter.com/x35ap6SUKD — The Glasto Thingy (@TheGlastoThingy) August 23, 2018

The words quote Noel Gallagher, who announced to the NME after hearing that Jay-Z would be headlining the festival in 2008: “Glastonbury has a tradition of guitar music and even when they throw the odd curve ball in on a Sunday night you go 'Kylie Minogue?’ I don't know about it.

“But I'm not having hip-hop at Glastonbury. It's wrong."

But festival founder Michael Eavis hinted recently that the biggest acts who play the next Glastonbury festival will be "two or three that have never played".

Many Glastonbury watchers, including Somerset Live, think that this could mean Stormzy is putting himself forward as a 2019 headliner.

Stormzy performed on the Other Stage on Saturday night in 2017, the same year that his BRIT Award-winning debut album Gang Signs And Prayer was released.

At the time of Jay-Z’s announcement, Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis told The Independent: “Maybe what the critics have really revealed is something about attitudes that are still all too prevalent in Britain: an instinct to go back to base and play safe.

"In the end, the hot air surrounding Jay-Z's performance will blow away."

Glastonbury returns to Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset between 26 and 30 June 2019, after a fallow year in 2018.

2017’s headliners were Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran.

Ticket details for the 2019 event are expected to be announced in the next few weeks, while line-up details usually follow in the New Year.