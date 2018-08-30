Fans Are Getting Riled Up Over The Fake Glastonbury Line-Up Poster...

Foo Fighters perform in Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage in 2017. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Lovers of the music festival have shared their views after mock line-up appeared online.

It's almost that time of year again where we begin to talk about the big G: Glastonbury Festival.

It may not actually be taking place until June 2019, but with the first tickets going on sale in October, it's only a matter of time before things start heating up when it comes to all things Worthy Farm.

And true to form, this week saw the emergence of a fake line-up poster, featuring Glastonbury's famous font and style.

The artwork, which clearly omits half of its year, puts Madonna, Paul McCartney and Lady Gaga at the top of the bill.

However, music-lovers weren't backwards about coming forwards when they told Radio X about what they thought, with roo_88 declaring: "A bit too much pop!, while em_vic82 simply said: "Rubbish".

However, liambannon_96 was pretty chuffed at the line-up, writing: "fake like but id take it all day long".

Others decided to point out some omissions, with fans asking for Gerry Cinnamon, Arctic Monkeys, Liam Gallagher and Richard Ashcroft.

It's not the first time the a fake line-up poster appeared this year, however, with another in March predicting Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys and Madonna would be topping the bill.

Surely it's too early for fake Glastonbury 2019 posters? 😀 pic.twitter.com/xPYOwE1jym — The Glasto Thingy (@TheGlastoThingy) March 9, 2018

So far, Macca and Madonna don't seem to be a bad shout as Emily Eavis has dropped huge hints about an act already booked to play the festival.

Speaking to the BBC, the festival organiser spilled that the artist playing the Sunday legends slot will be a "non-British female" and that Paul McCartney is always on the top their list to headline the whole festival.

With Madge celebrating her 60th birthday this year and The Beatles legend releasing a new album in Egypt Station, both do have the perfect excuse to sign up to the prestigious bill.

Meanwhile, festival founder Michael Eavis divulged that some of the biggest acts that play the festival will be "two or three that have never played".

However, the headliner could be a lot younger and fresher than we think since Stormzy shared a huge hint about playing the festival next year.

Taking to social media, the South London grime star posted a mysterious Instagram Story, which showed words: “No I’m not havin hip hop at Glastonbury… Fuckin’ No chance.”

On Stormzy's Instagram story, he's showing what's almost the old Noel Gallagher quote from when Jay Z was announced as headliner in 2008.



Make of it what you will.#Glastonbury #Glasto #Stormzy pic.twitter.com/x35ap6SUKD — The Glasto Thingy (@TheGlastoThingy) August 23, 2018

The words quote Noel Gallagher, who announced to the NME after hearing that Jay-Z would be headlining the festival in 2008: “Glastonbury has a tradition of guitar music and even when they throw the odd curve ball in on a Sunday night you go 'Kylie Minogue?’ I don't know about it.

“But I'm not having hip-hop at Glastonbury. It's wrong."

Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press

Jay Z famously responded to his critics and Noel Gallagher by arriving on stage for his headline slot complete with a guitar, while singing the words to Wonderwall.

Epic.