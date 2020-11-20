Alex Turner calling interviewers by their name through the years is just what you need today

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys throughout the years. Picture: 1.Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty 2. Andy Sheppard/Redferns/Getty 3. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images 4. JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/AFP via Getty Images 5. Didier Messens/Redferns/Getty

Celebrate the Arctic Monkeys frontman with this simple compilation video of him addressing his interviewers by their name.

Alex Turner's style and music has certainly transformed over the years, but there's one thing the Arctic Monkeys frontman hasn't seemed to change about himself.

Fans of the Sheffield rocker may have noticed that whether or not he's in the mood for an interview, he seems to always take the time to remember journalists by their name and usually commits to calling them by it.

It's a simple habit, and one often used by slimy politicians, but we absolutely love to see Alex Turner do it.

So sit back, enjoy this compilation and hope one day you can receive the AT name-calling treatment one day:

While it's unrealistic that Alex Turner will be calling out our names anytime soon, one thing we can all look forward to is Arctic Monkeys' new live album.

Arctic Monkeys - Live At The Royal Albert Hall which is set for release on 4 December 2020 and features 20 tracks from across their career will be sold in aid of War Child UK.

Ahead of the release the band have also wet our whistles with a live version of 505 from the 2018 show, which marked their first return to the stage in four years.

The band said of the news: “On June 7, 2018 we played a very special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. All the proceeds from that memorable night were donated to War Child UK in support of the vital work they do protecting, educating and rehabilitating children who have experienced the trauma of conflict and the horror of war.

"The situation that was bad in 2018 is now desperate and those children and their families need our help more than ever. To enable War Child UK to reduce their funding deficit and continue their valuable work, we are happy to be able to release a live album, recorded that evening at The Royal Albert Hall.

"All proceeds will go direct to the charity. We thank all our fans in advance for their support of this release and in turn for their support of War Child UK."

War Child UK are responding to the crisis by distributing hygiene kits, PPE and sanitation guidance to limit the spread of infection. They are also providing food packages to families, home education packs, lessons via WhatsApp and email as well as toys and books to children stuck in camps during lockdown so they can continue to learn and play.

