Arctic Monkeys at Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford: Stage times, support acts, travel & more
2 June 2023, 10:22 | Updated: 2 June 2023, 15:44
Sheffield's finest are set to take to the stage for two nights in Manchester. Find out when the gig starts, what the stage times are and who's supporting.
Arctic Monkeys continue their UK tour dates in Manchester this week and it's set to be another big one.
The Sheffield rockers - made up of Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Nick O'Malley and Jamie Cook will take to the stage at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on 2nd and 3rd May, joined by special guests for what is set to be an epic celebration of their career so far.
But who's supporting Arctic Monkeys, what the stage times and what's the best way to get there amid the national train strikes?
Find out everything you need to know about the gig below.
When are Arctic Monkeys playing Old Trafford?
Arctic Monkeys' play Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on Friday 2nd June and Saturday 3rd June 2023.
Who is supporting Arctic Monkeys at Manchester Old Trafford stadium?
Alex Turner and co are joined in Manchester by The Hives and The Mysterines.
What are the stage times for Arctic Monkeys at Emirates Old Trafford?
According to themanc.com, stage times are below, with everything subject to change on the night. Keep your eyes peeled on Emirates Old Trafford's socials in the lead up to the event.
5pm Gates Open
6:40pm First support act starts
8.45 - 9pm Arctic Monkeys start
10.30pm Event ends
What time does Arctic Monkeys' Manchester gig end?
The show should conclude no later than 10.30pm.
How to get to Emirates Old Trafford:
It's a busy week for Manchester, with hundreds of thousands of fans also travelling to see Coldplay and Elton John perform as well as rail strikes taking place.
It's been strongly suggested that music fans plan ahead to avoid any delays and disappointment and updates and advice from Transport for Greater Manchester has been shared on their official Twitter account.
📣 It's a busy time for Manchester over the coming week! Here is a brief overview of what's to come:— Transport for Greater Manchester 🚲🚶🏾♀️ (@OfficialTfGM) May 28, 2023
- Rail strikes
- Coldplay at the Etihad
- Arctic Monkeys at Emirates Old Trafford
- Elton John at AO Arena
👉 Find more travel advice at https://t.co/40oagmYqs8 pic.twitter.com/5uWIZO2yEF
What will be on Arctic Monkeys' setlist?
If their set on Monday in Bristol is anything to go by, then we can expect lots of favourites and maybe even classic Monkeys songs such as Mardy Bum, which have long been left off the setlist in their original form.
Arctic Monkeys' setlist at Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium on 29th May 2023:
1. Mardy Bum
2. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair
3. Brianstorm
4. Snap Out of It
5. Crying Lightning
6. Teddy Picker
7. The View From the Afternoon
8. Four Out of Five
9. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
10. Arabella (With Pretty Visitors instrumental interlude)
11. My Propeller (First time live since 2014)
12. Fluorescent Adolescent
13. Suck It and See
14. Do I Wanna Know?
15. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball
16. I Wanna Be Yours
17. 505
18. Body Paint
Encore:
19. Sculptures of Anything Goes
20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
21. R U Mine?
Where are Arctic Monkeys playing next?
- Friday 2nd June: Manchester - Emirates Old Trafford
- Saturday 3rd June: Manchester - Emirates Old Trafford *EXTRA DATE ADDED
- Monday 5th June: Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium
- Wednesday 7th June: Norwich - Carrow Road Stadium
- Friday 9th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park
- Saturday 10th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park
- Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium
- Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - The Ageas Bowl
- Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium
- Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium
- Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium
- Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park
- Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival
- Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park
