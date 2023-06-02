Arctic Monkeys at Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford: Stage times, support acts, travel & more

Arctic Monkeys continue their UK dates tonight in Manchester. Picture: Zackery Michael/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Sheffield's finest are set to take to the stage for two nights in Manchester. Find out when the gig starts, what the stage times are and who's supporting.

Arctic Monkeys continue their UK tour dates in Manchester this week and it's set to be another big one.

The Sheffield rockers - made up of Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Nick O'Malley and Jamie Cook will take to the stage at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on 2nd and 3rd May, joined by special guests for what is set to be an epic celebration of their career so far.

But who's supporting Arctic Monkeys, what the stage times and what's the best way to get there amid the national train strikes?

Find out everything you need to know about the gig below.

When are Arctic Monkeys playing Old Trafford?

Arctic Monkeys' play Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on Friday 2nd June and Saturday 3rd June 2023.

Who is supporting Arctic Monkeys at Manchester Old Trafford stadium?

Alex Turner and co are joined in Manchester by The Hives and The Mysterines.

What are the stage times for Arctic Monkeys at Emirates Old Trafford?

According to themanc.com, stage times are below, with everything subject to change on the night. Keep your eyes peeled on Emirates Old Trafford's socials in the lead up to the event.

5pm Gates Open

6:40pm First support act starts

8.45 - 9pm Arctic Monkeys start

10.30pm Event ends

What time does Arctic Monkeys' Manchester gig end?

The show should conclude no later than 10.30pm.

Find out more about the event here.

Arctic Monkeys press. Picture: Zackery Michael/Press

How to get to Emirates Old Trafford:

It's a busy week for Manchester, with hundreds of thousands of fans also travelling to see Coldplay and Elton John perform as well as rail strikes taking place.

It's been strongly suggested that music fans plan ahead to avoid any delays and disappointment and updates and advice from Transport for Greater Manchester has been shared on their official Twitter account.

📣 It's a busy time for Manchester over the coming week! Here is a brief overview of what's to come:



- Rail strikes

- Coldplay at the Etihad

- Arctic Monkeys at Emirates Old Trafford

- Elton John at AO Arena



👉 Find more travel advice at https://t.co/40oagmYqs8 pic.twitter.com/5uWIZO2yEF — Transport for Greater Manchester 🚲🚶🏾‍♀️ (@OfficialTfGM) May 28, 2023

What will be on Arctic Monkeys' setlist?

If their set on Monday in Bristol is anything to go by, then we can expect lots of favourites and maybe even classic Monkeys songs such as Mardy Bum, which have long been left off the setlist in their original form.

Arctic Monkeys' setlist at Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium on 29th May 2023:

1. Mardy Bum

2. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

3. Brianstorm

4. Snap Out of It

5. Crying Lightning

6. Teddy Picker

7. The View From the Afternoon

8. Four Out of Five

9. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

10. Arabella (With Pretty Visitors instrumental interlude)

11. My Propeller (First time live since 2014)

12. Fluorescent Adolescent

13. Suck It and See

14. Do I Wanna Know?

15. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball

16. I Wanna Be Yours

17. 505

18. Body Paint

Encore:

19. Sculptures of Anything Goes

20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

21. R U Mine?

Where are Arctic Monkeys playing next?

Friday 2nd June: Manchester - Emirates Old Trafford

Saturday 3rd June: Manchester - Emirates Old Trafford *EXTRA DATE ADDED

Monday 5th June: Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium

Wednesday 7th June: Norwich - Carrow Road Stadium

Friday 9th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Saturday 10th June: Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

Monday 12th June: Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium

Wednesday 14th June: Southampton - The Ageas Bowl

Friday 16th June: London - Emirates Stadium

Saturday 17th June - London Emirates Stadium

Sunday 18th June - London Emirates Stadium

Tuesday 20th June - Dublin, Marlay Park

Friday 23rd June - Glastonbury Festival

Sunday 25th June - Glasgow Bellahouston Park

