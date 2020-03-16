Are Arctic Monkeys planning homecoming Sheffield shows for 2021?

Rumours are circulating that Alex Turner and co could be set for a string of shows at Hillsborough Park after a licence notice was spotted.

Rumours are bubbling that Arctic Monkeys could be set for a string of hometown gigs next year.

As reported by eFestivals, a notice of licence application by promoters SJM was spotted outside the gates of Hillsborough Park in the band's native Sheffield.

It requests three dates at the park from Friday 4 June - Sunday 6 June 2021.

While no artists have been mentioned on the application, it is thought that it could involve Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, Matt Helders and Nick O'Malley, who are the city's biggest musical export.

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner at Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2019 - Day 2. Picture: Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images

This isn't the first time it was thought that Arctic Monkeys were planning a huge homecoming gig at the grounds.

Back in 2018, eagle-eyed fans noticed an application for a live event with the provision of "live music" and alcohol.

Licence application for huge “live music” event in Hillsborough Park for 3-4 nights during September. Mmm, wonder which band that might be? 🐒 #Sheffield pic.twitter.com/n9jmk8DHqe — Nick Bax (@nickbax) February 18, 2018

The application was"up to a maximum of 4 dates during the month of September during the hours 16:00 and 22:30, which lent itself to the timings of an outdoor gig in the area.

However, nothing came of it at the time and the band played a string of huge Arena shows in their hometown instead.

Meanwhile, Kevin Parker recently praised Alex Turner and said his writing skills are far better than his.

The Tame Impala frontman has never kept his admiration for the Arctic Monkeys frontman a secret, but has now said he far surpasses him when it comes to songwriting.

Speaking to Beats 1‘s Matt Wilkinson, he said of the Sheffield rocker: "[He's] in another league to me as a songwriter.

"The The Less I Know the Better singer added: "Absolutely. [But] he can't play drums as good as me".

Speaking about how they are neighbours in LA, the Aussie rocker revealed: "I was in his pool the other day. He wasn’t there at the time,' before joking: "I didn’t jump his fence… Yeah. Jumped the fence. No, I didn’t."

