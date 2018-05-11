What Do Fans Fans Think About Arctic Monkeys' New Album?

Arctic Monkeys 2018. Picture: Zackerey Michael/Press

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is finally out, and Arctic Monkeys fans are very vocal. Get the best reviews, responses and reactions.

Arctic Monkeys' eagerly awaited sixth album dropped at 12am on Friday (11 May), and it's fair to say fans have a lot to say about it.

Fans were told that Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino wasn't a guitar-heavy record and was written a baby grand piano which Alex Turner received on his birthday.

And, after fans were treated to live debuts of some of its album tracks at the Sheffield band's recent live gigs, we knew to expect a Bowie-esque, cosmic lounge lizard vibe from at least four or so of its tracks.

So when the album finally came to us in full, most of us knew what we were getting.

However, the reviews are in from the general public, and it's opened up a healthy debate about the band's direction.

See some of the best responses here.

There are those who are very angry about the finished article...

5 long years av waited for a new Arctic Monkeys album and this what a get, fuckin fumin — Declan Byars (@DeclanByars) May 11, 2018

It's no wonder that Arctic Monkeys didn't release any singles off their new album, there's nothing remotely catchy, memorable or interesting on it. The sound of an album where one person has a free reign to do whatever they want, and it's just a long winded, self-indulgent mess. — . (@michaelsallen91) May 11, 2018

Dunno what this arctic monkeys album is but it’s absolute pish fuck off alex turner you cowboy boot bearded freak — chlo tucks🦔 (@chloetucker_x) May 11, 2018

Woke up in a shite mood, listened to Arctic Monkeys’ new album and now I’m in a shittier one — Toddiiiiii (@Toddy150) May 11, 2018

New Arctic Monkeys album is one of the worst things I’ve ever heard



I’d rather listen to Kyle Lafferty riding my maw — Bobjan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Bobjan22) May 11, 2018

Imagine waiting 5 years for a new Arctic Monkeys album only for it to have 11 songs and none of them being decent #tranquilitybasehotelandcasino #ArcticMonkeys pic.twitter.com/MzIGvevxfS — Mahel Khan (@Mahelx) May 10, 2018

This guy took particular aim at Alex Turner's vision, calling it a "self-indulgent mess".

Then there are those who just can't get their head around it:

I'm unsure about the new Arctic Monkeys album.... it sounds okay but every song sounds sooo similar and mosy have the same tempo and beat💔 — james barlow⚜️ (@TheBarhoe) May 11, 2018

This guy REALLY wants to like the record because he's bought tickets to see them live:

Me trying to force myself to like the new arctic monkeys album because I’ve paid £70 for tickets........ pic.twitter.com/VyXf4GDjNZ — Laura (@xlauraellis) May 11, 2018

And Oliver was scared to even listen to it in the first place!

Seeing so many mixed reviews about the new Arctic Monkeys album....... Actually scared to listen 😂😂😂 — Oliver Jones (@I_Skream) May 11, 2018

This guy thinks people are just upset that it wasn't "AM part 2"

i finally listened to arctic monkeys new album pic.twitter.com/OWBdOmmhQt — 𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘴𝘦𝘺 (@RAllNZ) May 11, 2018

Oscar clearly believes the band are turning into The Last Shadow Puppets.

Arctic Monkeys

Actic Monkeys

Atic Monkeys

Tic Monkeys

The Monkeys

The Last Monkeys

The Last Shadow Monkeys

The Last Shadow Puppets — Óscar Westermeyer (@offwestermeyer) May 11, 2018

Some of you aren't having it though, and are willing to stick up for the creativity of the album, with some even calling it genius.

People expecting them to sing about getting mashed around Sheffield. It's a genius record — Reece Taylor (@Reeceytt) May 11, 2018

do you support the artist or do you support the sounds? they said it would be more piano driven, more conversational. — michael yo 🍱 (@_trashhand) May 11, 2018

Arctic Monkeys' new album is weirdly good — Samrat (@SM1967_) May 11, 2018

This new Arctic Monkeys album is rather relaxing, the change of style has worked, Turner is a genius — Ryan (@palmaviolets_) May 11, 2018

Tranquility Base and Hotel and Casino by @ArcticMonkeys is Like Velvet. Bowie on Velvet in a Cadillac cruising down the Freeway. Brilliant 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Danny Kirrane (@DannyKirrane) May 11, 2018

Matty seems to take pity on the naysayers, who he believes are missing out on "masterpieces".

i feel bad for people who refuse to listen to tbh&c just because it's not something they're used to with the band like im sorry but you're missing out on one of arctic monkeys' masterpieces just because you're not open to change — matty | tbh&c (@piledrivinwaltz) May 11, 2018

And of course it's causing plenty of division between the fans.

people trying to justify the new arctic monkeys album by saying their music has matured and that anyone who still listens to their old albums doesn’t understand it.



fuck off. it’s shite. — harry dawson.txt☭ (@_harrydawson) May 11, 2018

All the dark fruits drinking Arctic Monkeys 'fans' that just know the singles from AM are going to fucking hate the new album — Luke Burgoyne (@Luke_Burgoyne) May 11, 2018

Ben sums it all up pretty well though

omg I love 💕 arctic monkeys more than you!!!🙄😡 all you 12 y/o👶🏼👎🏼 AM fanboys hate it because ur not a real fan like me😩👌🏼 it’s funny😂😂 you thought there’d be an AM 2.0🤣😭 no way josé 🙅🏼‍♂️ this is a masterpiece💅🏼😍 get me a arctic monKEY and bring on TRNSMT🔑😜 — ben (@BenDelnevo) May 11, 2018

