Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders helps to save Sheffield pub

Matt Helders has teamed up with eight people to take over a pub. Picture: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty

The Arctic Monkeys drummer is one of nine people to purchase a pub that was at risk of closure in his hometown.

Matt Helders has become instrumental in saving a pub in his hometown.

The Arctic Monkeys drummer is part of a group of nine people to help save Fagan’s pub in Sheffield, after its landlords Tom and Barbara Boulding retired from running it after 37 years.

According to The Star, the group - also consisting of the Rockingham Group’s James O’Hara and James Hill, Mark Herbert and Niall Shamma from Warp, Ian Stanyer of Can Studios, joiner Ben Pickup, painter and decorator David House and financial analyst Tom O’Hara - have taken on the pub and plan to make some small changes to help guarantee its future - such as having a cash machine.

Talking about the takeover with Exposed Magazine Helders joked: “You gotta pick a pocket or two!”

David House continued: “We don’t want to change the heart and soul of the place, so it’s still going to look the same.

“We’ll be adding little touches, but we’ll still have proper Guinness. All the musicians want to stay, so there’ll still be five nights of music a week and a quiz, and, after last time, Robbie Williams is still barred from coming in! The biggest change will be having a card machine!”

Fagan’s pub is hoping to re-open within this month.

It’s not the only venture Helders has launched in his hometown of Sheffield. Back in 2019 he launched an all-day cafe called Ambulo.

Taking to Instagram to announce it at the time, he wrote: "Arriving in 2019 All Day Café Sheffield. Different to what I usually post, but I’m getting in the restaurant biz, believe it or not. Happy to be doing it with my mate @jamesohara1 and his capable team."

Meanwhile, it is rumoured that Arctic Monkeys - completed by frontman Alex Turner, guitarist Jamie Cook and bassist Nick O'Malley - are set to headline Glastonbury 2023.

A source told The Sun: “Alex Turner and the band are coming back to Glastonbury, and this time their set is going to be even bigger and better.

“The lads have signed on the dotted line and will return to the Pyramid Stage next June.

“It is really special for them to be doing a hat-trick on that stage and it is something they have wanted to do for a while.



“After the festival dates lined up with their upcoming tour they said they couldn’t not play there again.



“The band are in the process of putting together their team and are working on making their performance one of Glastonbury’s most memorable.”

