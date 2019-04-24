Alex Turner scores Ivor Novello 2019 nod for Arctic Monkeys’ Four Out Of Five

The Arctic Monkeys frontman joins the likes of The 1975, Hozier and Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood in being nominated for a prestigious award.

Alex Turner has been nominated for an Ivor Novello Award.

The Arctic Monkeys frontman is being acknowledged for his songwriting on Four Out Of Five, which was the lead track to come from their sixth album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

The track, which makes references to 2001: A Space Odyssey, has been recognised in the Best Song Musically And Lyrically category.

Also recognised for this year's Ivors - which is now in its 64th year are the likes of The 1975 for Love It If We Made It in the Best Contemporary Song category and Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood whose Phantom Thread score has been recognised in the Best Original Film Score category.

The winners will be revealed at a star-studded ceremony at Grosvenor House, Park Lane, London on 23 May.

Songs or works which are eligible for this year's awards were commercially released in the UK in 2018 and have to at least have a third of its contributors from a Britain or Ireland.

Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album divided some fans, and saw Turner ditch writing with his guitar in favour of the piano.

Speaking to Radio X's John Kennedy, Turner revealed that "the guitar wasn't getting (him) anywhere" when it came to songwriting.

AM drummer Matt Helders has also talked about the schedule of their seventh album, telling MusicFeeds that we may not have to wait as long as we did between albums five and six.

Asked if it will be another five years before we see another Monkeys record, he replied: "I don’t think so. I think that break was based on various circumstances and that was sort of what we needed at the time. But it’s not a pattern we’re going to get used to as a band. We like being in the studio. We’re keen on making albums."

