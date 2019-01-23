What The I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor Cover Girl Looks Like Now...

Arctic Monkeys I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor single cover. Picture: Artwork/Press

Arctic Monkeys' first single from their debut album featured a young woman on its artwork, and we've tracked her down 13 years on.

This week in 2006 saw Arctic Monkeys' debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not released, featuring a young woman behind a cash desk wearing a "Trainee" badge on her uniform.

The mundane photo isn't exactly what you'd expect from an official release, but its snapshot of working class life has gone on to be one of the most iconic indie single covers of all time.

But how did the young woman come to feature on the cover, and what does she look like now? Radio X have tracked her down 13 years later to find out...

Jessie May Cuffe was a teenager when she was approached by a Liverpool-based design company named Juno on a night out.

"I had snuck out with my mates to Liverpool aged 16, we were in a bar called Bumper when the design company took a snap of me and asked for my contact details," she explained exclusively to Radio X.

"I got a call to come in and meet the team and then I was asked to do the shoot with another girl - luckily the band picked my picture."

One of those who can truly boast of being a veteran Arctic Monkeys fan ahead of their debut, Jessie revealed: "I'd heard of the band before the shoot and I've remained a huge fan ever since".

See an early image of Jessie pictured with Alex Turner and original bassist Andy Nicholson, who left the band in 2006:

She added: "I first met the band at the Ritz in Manchester, at the time they were just typical 19, 20 year old lads winding me up and moaning at me for playing the single over and over again through their speakers because they were sick of hearing it."

The band may have been sick of hearing their own song by the end of 2006, but appearing on the artwork never gets old for Jessie.

Though she was only ever recognised by fans when she was 16, Jessie adds that the response to her "boss claim to fame" has only ever been "positive".

See a snap of the now 29-year-old in 2018 below:

She concluded: "It’s been 13 years and I still tell anyone who’ll listen," adding: "My mum still has a shrine of it on her wall as soon as you step in her front door."