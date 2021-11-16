Arctic Monkeys announce 2022 European tour dates

Arctic Monkeys have announced European tour dates for next year. Picture: Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner at Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2019 - Day 2

By Jenny Mensah

Alex Turner and co have shared the news of their first shows next year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Arctic Monkeys have announced European tour dates for 2022.

Alex Turner and co have confirmed their plans to visit the likes of Turkey, Bulgaria, Croatia and Czech Republic in August next year.

Tickets will go on sale from arcticmonkeys.com/live on Wednesday 24 November from 10am CET.

We are pleased to announce our headline shows in Turkey, Bulgaria, Croatia and Czech Republic in August 2022. Tickets go on sale at 10am CET on Wednesday 24th November.

Though the dates will mark the Sheffield rocker's first shows since 2019, the fact there are no other dates will not be lost on their throng of UK fans, as one perfectly demonstrated in their response.

Still, it's clear it won't be long until UK and Irish shows are announced, as drummer Matt Helders revealed the band would love to embark on summer shows, while teasing when we can expect their seventh studio album.

Asked if the follow-up to 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino was ready to go, he told the BBC: "Yeah, pretty much, yeah. It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works.”

He added: "I think by the time we get everything together it’ll be next year. Hopefully we can get out and tour next summer."

What are Arctic Monkeys 2022 European dates?

9 August 2022: Turkey, Instanbul - Zorlu PSM

10 August 2022: Turkey, Instanbul - Zorlu PSM

12 August 2022: Bulgaria, Burgas - Port of Burgas

16 August 2022: Croatia, Pula - Arena Pula

18 August 2022: Czech Republic, Prague, Výstaviště Praha

When do Arctic Monkeys' tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale from arcticmonkeys.com/live on Wednesday 24 November from 10am CET.

The drummer also shared a bit of what can be expected from the sound of their new record.

“We tend to always move it on a little bit,” he said. "For us, because we’re so involved in it, it always makes sense. They always kind of pick up where the other one left off in a way.

"It makes sense when you think about it in the context of the last record. But we always do try and do something a bit different – it’s kind of hard to describe. You can tell it’s the same band."

