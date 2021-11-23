Arctic Monkeys announce more 2022 European dates including Rock En Seine and Sziget Festival

Arctic Monkeys have announced more European dates for 2022. Picture: JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers have confirmed more dates in Europe including festival dates in Bulgaria, France, Hungary, Switzerland and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Arctic Monkeys have confirmed more European dates for August and September 2022.

Alex Turner and co will play a string of festival dates in the continent, including Szifet Festival in Budapest, Hungeary, Openair Festival in Zurich, Switzerland and Rock En Seine in Paris, France.

It marks the second string of European dates announced by the band, with the first set coming last week.

Visit arcticmonkeys.com/live for more information on tickets.

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys announce European dates for 2022

The band are yet to confirm any dates in the UK, but it's fair to suggest they will be on their way very soon.

Drummer Matt Helders previously revealed the band would love to embark on summer shows, while teasing when we can expect their seventh studio album.

Asked if the follow-up to 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino was ready to go, he told the BBC: "Yeah, pretty much, yeah. It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works.”

He added: "I think by the time we get everything together it’ll be next year. Hopefully we can get out and tour next summer."

See Arctic Monkeys 2022 European tour dates so far: