Arctic Monkeys announce more 2022 European dates including Rock En Seine and Sziget Festival

23 November 2021, 09:34

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner
Arctic Monkeys have announced more European dates for 2022. Picture: JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers have confirmed more dates in Europe including festival dates in Bulgaria, France, Hungary, Switzerland and more.

Arctic Monkeys have confirmed more European dates for August and September 2022.

Alex Turner and co will play a string of festival dates in the continent, including Szifet Festival in Budapest, Hungeary, Openair Festival in Zurich, Switzerland and Rock En Seine in Paris, France.

It marks the second string of European dates announced by the band, with the first set coming last week.

Visit arcticmonkeys.com/live for more information on tickets.

The band are yet to confirm any dates in the UK, but it's fair to suggest they will be on their way very soon.

Drummer Matt Helders previously revealed the band would love to embark on summer shows, while teasing when we can expect their seventh studio album.

Asked if the follow-up to 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino was ready to go, he told the BBC: "Yeah, pretty much, yeah. It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works.”

He added: "I think by the time we get everything together it’ll be next year. Hopefully we can get out and tour next summer."

See Arctic Monkeys 2022 European tour dates so far:

  • 9 August 2022: Turkey, Instanbul - Zorlu PSM
  • 10 August 2022: Turkey, Instanbul - Zorlu PSM
  • 12 August 2022: Bulgaria, Burgas - Port of Burgas
  • 13 August 2022: Romania - Summer Well Festival *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*
  • 15 August 2022: Hungary, Budapest - Sziget Festival *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*
  • 16 August 2022: Croatia, Pula - Arena Pula
  • 18 August 2022: Czech Republic, Prague - Výstaviště Praha
  • 23 August 2022: Switzerland, Zurich - Open Air Festival *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*
  • 25 August 2022: France, Paris - Rock En Seine *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*
  • 1 September 2022: Spain, Malaga - Cala Mijas *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*
  • 2 September 2022: Portugal, Lisbon - Kalorama *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*

