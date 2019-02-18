The Kooks headline Community Festival 2019

The Kooks 2019. Picture: Andrew Whitton/Press

Blossoms, The Amazons and Gerry Cinnamon will also play Finsbury Park in June.

Community Festival returns to London’s Finsbury Park on Sunday 30 June.

Headlining this year’s event are The Kooks, with support from Stockport’s Blossoms, British rock band Don Broco, The Hunna, Blaenavon, US punk act SWMRS, The Amazons, Kate Nash and Scottish phenomenon Gerry Cinnamon in what’s sure to be one of the most memorable festival sets of the year.

Community Festival 2019 poster. Picture: Press

Also on the bill are a host of new artists including Sea Girls, The Night Cafe, Bloxx and The Academic.

Community Festival is a one-day celebration of the best in new music. Last year’s event saw 37,500 music fans enjoy a headline set from Two Door Cinema Club.

Tickets for the one-day music festival Community are on sale now at www.Communityfestival.london