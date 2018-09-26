See Nothing But Thieves On Tour

26 September 2018, 16:10 | Updated: 26 September 2018, 16:14

Nothing But Thieves 2018
Nothing But Thieves 2018. Picture: Press

The Southend rockers are set to head out on a headline UK tour in November 2018.

Following two sold out shows at London’s Roundhouse at the end of last year, Nothing But Thieves are set to head out on a huge tour in November.

The fourteen-date tour takes in five cities in the UK, including a huge headline show at London’s legendary Alexandra Palace on 23 November.

The band’s second album Broken Machine was released in September 2017 and hit the No 2 spot on the UK album chart.

Tickets for the band's November 2018 UK tour are on sale now via Ticketmaster here.

Nothing But Thieves 2018 UK Tour Dates

19 November Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

20 November O2 Apollo, Manchester

21 November Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

23 November Alexandra Palace, London

24 November O2 Academy, Birmingham

26 November The Limelight, Belfast

Nothing But Thieves 2018

See Nothing But Thieves On Tour

