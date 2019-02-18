Jade Bird and Tom Grennan join Stereophonics at Lytham Festival

18 February 2019, 11:08 | Updated: 18 February 2019, 11:21

Jade Bird, 2018
Jade Bird, 2018. Picture: Shervin Lainez/Press

New acts have been added to the bill at Lytham Festival on 11 July.

Returning for its 10th Anniversary, Lytham Festival takes place in Lancashire this July. Tickets are on sale now here

Joining headliners Stereophonics at Lytham Festival on Thursday 11 July will be two of Britain’s hottest new artists.

Stereophonics at Lytham Festival
Stereophonics at Lytham Festival. Picture: Press

London-based singer Tom Grennan had a huge 2018 with the release of his debut album, Lighting Matches, which included the Radio X-playlisted Found What I’ve Been Looking For.

Also added to the bill is rising star Jade Bird, who recently was added to Radio X’s tips for 2019, Great X-Pectations. Watch her play Love Has All Been Done Before in the Radio X studios.

More Tickets

See more More Tickets

The Kooks 2019

The Kooks headline Community Festival 2019

Foals 2019

Foals announce tiny UK shows for March

Foals

Elbow, 2018

Elbow, Two Door Cinema Club and Foals for Y Not Festival 2019
The Hives 2019

The Hives and The Fratellis to play huge summer show