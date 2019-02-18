Jade Bird and Tom Grennan join Stereophonics at Lytham Festival

New acts have been added to the bill at Lytham Festival on 11 July.

Returning for its 10th Anniversary, Lytham Festival takes place in Lancashire this July. Tickets are on sale now here

Joining headliners Stereophonics at Lytham Festival on Thursday 11 July will be two of Britain’s hottest new artists.

London-based singer Tom Grennan had a huge 2018 with the release of his debut album, Lighting Matches, which included the Radio X-playlisted Found What I’ve Been Looking For.

Also added to the bill is rising star Jade Bird, who recently was added to Radio X’s tips for 2019, Great X-Pectations. Watch her play Love Has All Been Done Before in the Radio X studios.